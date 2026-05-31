Deepak Punia changes weight category but qualifies for Asian Games

Tokyo Olympian wrestler Deepak Punia has experienced a series of misfortunes.

In 2024, he missed a flight to Olympic qualifiers and a potential berth. In 2025, he suffered an injury after the World Championships. Now, in 2026, he had to change his weight category due to a muscle injury.

Deepak, who has competed in the 86kg and 92kg categories, entered the fray in 97kg at the Asian Games trials in Lucknow on Sunday.

However, it didn’t matter much at the end of the day as he pinned Jointy Kumar in the final to win the final and book his Asian Games berth. “I didn’t want to change the weight category. I was prepared for the 86 kg category, but for six days, due to a muscle tear, I couldn’t train. My weight was around 92 kg. As I had no option apart from recovery, I decided to go for the 97 kg category,” Deepak told The Indian Express.

Deepak started a little rusty against Sahil Jaglan in the first round but won the bout 4-0. “I knew it was not going to be easy but I had planned to take it one bout at a time,” he said.

In his second bout of the day, Deepak pinned his namesake, Deepak Chahal, to enter the semis.

His semi-final opponent was recently crowned U-23 Asian Champion Vicky Hooda, who has been one of the rising stars in the category. Deepak looked much better in the bout against Vicky and used all his experience against the youngster.

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Deepak Punia in action. (Express photo) Deepak Punia in action. (Express photo)

He won 7-3 despite Vicky trying multiple takedowns but failing. Deepak also expertly reversed two pushouts and booked his berth in the final.

“Wrestlers like Vicky and Jointy are doing well and I know that their level is going to be good. I had good coaches on my side,” said Deepak.

He was constantly guided by Azamat, a Russian coach hired by the Services Sports Control Board. “I’m an athlete of Services, and coach Amazat looks after the wrestlers there. While I train in Chhatrasal, I keep consulting him about training and guidance. Today, he also guided me well against Vicky. He asked me to not give him any chance to push me out or attack my legs,” explained Deepak.

While the duo hasn’t trained together yet, Deepak and Azamat plan to train ahead of the Asian Games. “I haven’t trained Deepak yet but he is a good wrestler,” Azamat said. “I want to train with him, and we will see what we can do before the Asian Games,” Deepak said.

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Till four days back, Deepak was ineligible to compete at the trials due his absence from the Federation Cup and the National Championships. He competed in 92kg at the National Ranking Series. However, the Wrestling Federation of India allowed the medalists at the Ranking Series to be eligible for the trials on May 27.

Small changes

For the past two years, Deepak has been inconsistent due to injuries but he believes that small changes will help him in the 97 kg category. “I don’t have any options now. I will compete in the 97 kg category and give my 100 percent. There are small changes I need to make which will further help me,” said Deepak.

Deepak Punia in action. (Express photo) Deepak Punia in action. (Express photo)

It is not going to be easy for Deepak, who will be facing the likes of Arash Yoshida of Japan and Akhmed Tazhudinov (Baharin) in the Asian Games but he is confident of doing well and will also work with freestyle coach Bentindis Shako. “Yes, I have worked with coach Shako when he was here last time. I think his arrival is going to help me as he knows my game,” said Deepak.

Among other major names, Paris Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat booked his berth in the 57 kg category, while U23 World Champion Sujeet Kalkal won the 65 kg berth despite a knee injury.

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Asian Games squad: Freestyle: Aman Sehrawat (57 kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65 kg), Sagar Jaglan (74 kg), Mukul Dahiya (86 kg), Deepak Punia (97 kg), Rajat Ruhal (125 kg)

Greco-roman: Sumit (60 kg), Deepak (67 kg), Aman (77 kg), Sunil Kumar (87 kg), Nitesh (97 kg), Deepanshu (130 kg)