Daily Sports News Brief: IPL 2020 suspended indefinitely, 26/11 hero auctions his medals

Praveen Teotia has now become an expert marathoner. (Source: Praveen Teotia/Indian Express) Praveen Teotia has now become an expert marathoner. (Source: Praveen Teotia/Indian Express)

26/11 hero auctions his marathon medals to raise funds for fight against COVID-19

Former marine commando Praveen Teotia suffered multiple injuries during an operation in 2008 but went on to become a marathon runner. He’s now auctioning his medals to raise funds for the battle against COVID-19.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked for a contribution to the relief fund, I decided to auction 40 of my medals on online platforms. I have already managed to sell two of them and received a sum of Rs 2 lakh. It has been deposited in PM-CARES relief fund,” Teotia told the indianexpress.com

*Click below for next slide*

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd