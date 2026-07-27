CWG: Sprinter Gurindervir out, long jumper Sreeshankar qualifies for final

India missed out on a potential Commonwealth Games medal when the country’s fastest man Gurindervir Singh crashed out of the men’s 100m event after his underwhelming timing of 10.39 seconds left him 28th overall in the heats. 17 athletes advanced from the opening round

The 25-year-old Punjab sprinter, made a decent start and stayed close to Jamaica’s Rohan Watson before fading out in the final 30-35 metres. Watson powered away to win the heat in 10.13 seconds, with Gurindervir finishing second. Watson was overall ninth and made the semifinals on Tuesday.

Gurindervir’s 10.39 seconds was far from his best of 10.09 seconds, a national record that he set at the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May, when he became the first Indian to run under 10.10 seconds.