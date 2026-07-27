CWG: Sprinter Gurindervir out, long jumper Sreeshankar qualifies for final

India missed out on a potential Commonwealth Games medal when the country’s fastest man Gurindervir Singh crashed out of the men’s 100m event after his underwhelming timing of 10.39 seconds left him 28th overall in the heats. 17 athletes advanced from the opening round
The 25-year-old Punjab sprinter, made a decent start and stayed close to Jamaica’s Rohan Watson before fading out in the final 30-35 metres. Watson powered away to win the heat in 10.13 seconds, with Gurindervir finishing second. Watson was overall ninth and made the semifinals on Tuesday.
Gurindervir’s 10.39 seconds was far from his best of 10.09 seconds, a national record that he set at the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May, when he became the first Indian to run under 10.10 seconds.
Indian long jumper M Sreeshankar made the finals of the Commonwealth Games after breaching the qualifying standard in his very first attempt here on Monday.
Sreeshankar, whose season’s best is 8.38m, jumped 8.01m here to earn direct qualification from Group A. The qualification standard has been set at 8m or at least the 12 best performers.
The 27-year-old is hoping to improve upon on the silver medal that he won in the 2022 edition of the Games.
Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash qualified for the men’s 200m butterfly final after finishing as the sixth fastest swimmer overall in the heats at the Commonwealth Games.
The Indian clocked 1:58.59sec to finish second in Heat 2 behind Scotland’s Duncan Scott (1:58.29), earning a place in the eight-man final slated later tonight. Australia’s Harrison Turner topped the qualification standings with 1:56.47sec, followed by New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt (1:57.35) and England’s Edward Mildred (1:57.99).
Sajan finished ahead of Canada’s Benjamin Loewen (1:58.87) and Australia’s Matthew Temple (1:59.06), who completed the list of finalists. The 32-year-old Indian had set his career-best mark of 1:57.09sec at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships earlier this year.
National record holder Tejas Shirse became the first Indian to qualify for the men’s 110m hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games, finishing sixth overall in the heats with a timing of 13.76 seconds here on Monday.
The 24-year-old Shirse finished third in Heat 1, which was topped by overall leader Samuel Bennett of England with a timing of 13.20sec.
First three in each heat and the next two fastest advance to the final of the competition that will held later in the day.
Shirse’s season’s best came last month during the Indian Athletics Series 9 in Ludhiana where he clocked 13.27sec, which is also the current national record.
(With agency inputs)