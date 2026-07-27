CWG: Sachin Siwach fails to impress but advances to the quarterfinals

In the end, even the judges deducting a point from Sachin Siwach was not enough to stop the Mithathal-born boxer from getting his hand raised. Siwach, a former junior world champion, defeated William Hewitt 4-1 on the judges’ scorecard to charge into the quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Games on Monday, in Glasgow. The 60kg boxer is now one match away from assuring himself of a bronze medal and has to face Botswana’s Treasure Moremi in the quarterfinals.

Siwach got a belting in the opening round to start his Round of 16. The Indian’s lack of combinations beyond a two-shot strategy was exposed as Hewitt unleashed a barrage of rights with pace and venom. Stung by the offense of the English boxer, Siwach found some success with some wild left hooks, but nowhere near to deserve four of the five judges giving him the first round.