CWG: Sachin Siwach fails to impress but advances to the quarterfinals

In the end, even the judges deducting a point from Sachin Siwach was not enough to stop the Mithathal-born boxer from getting his hand raised. Siwach, a former junior world champion, defeated William Hewitt 4-1 on the judges’ scorecard to charge into the quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Games on Monday, in Glasgow. The 60kg boxer is now one match away from assuring himself of a bronze medal and has to face Botswana’s Treasure Moremi in the quarterfinals.
Siwach got a belting in the opening round to start his Round of 16. The Indian’s lack of combinations beyond a two-shot strategy was exposed as Hewitt unleashed a barrage of rights with pace and venom. Stung by the offense of the English boxer, Siwach found some success with some wild left hooks, but nowhere near to deserve four of the five judges giving him the first round.
Despite the scorecards in his favour, Sachin’s obvious disadvantage in that style of fighting was immediately rectified by the Indian coaches, who asked him to now stay back and wait for the Englishman’s offense before countering with his own shots. From the frenzy of the first round and the wild shots, Siwach corrected his strategy and now ducked, and landed one right hook when exiting the exchange. The switch in tactics worked for the Indian, if only briefly. The Englishman focused on landing cleaner, but fewer straight shots, a tactic that worked immediately. There were at least three instances in the second round where the Indian was comprehensively tagged, and acknowledged the stinging blows with a nod. But the four judges who had given him the first, offered yet another round for the Indian, who now had the fight in the bag.
Sachin Siwach defeats England's William Hewitt in the Round of 16 to advance to the Quarter-finals at Glasgow 2026. 👏
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In the third, the referee finally gave a standing count to the boxer in red. With the judges not helping him at all, Hewitt needed all the support he could get from the referee in the middle. But he started to tire and the same ferocity that should have landed him the first two rounds, faded. Siwach was eventually given the round, even with the point deduction. A shocking performance from the Indian boxer and the judges wielding the scorecards, but one that was not reflected in the scores.
Ankush won a one-sided round of 16 bout against Jan Zalaan of Antigua and Barbuda 5-0 in a unanimous decision by the five judges to make it to the last-eight stage. The 20-year-old Haryana boxer is also one win away from a medal in his debut Games.