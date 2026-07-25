CWG 2026: Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar wins bronze in heavyweight category

India's Jhandu Kumar competes in the men's heavyweight Group B para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Friday, July 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar opened India’s medal account in the Commonwealth Games on late Friday night when he won the bronze medal in the Men’s Heavyweight category. Jhandu, who was in Group B, started with a successful 181 kg lift before following it up with another successful lift of 190 kgs. He finished with 130.9 points and maintained his lead for a while before he was pipped by Matthew Harding who finished second and eventual winner Riluwan Idris.

Kumar, who was affected by polio since birth, was born in Harnaut, Nalanda district to a humble family. His father was a vegetable vendor and Kumar had to overcome financial and physical challenges through determination and hard work.