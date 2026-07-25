CWG 2026: Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar wins bronze in heavyweight category

Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar opened India’s medal account in the Commonwealth Games on late Friday night when he won the bronze medal in the Men’s Heavyweight category. Jhandu, who was in Group B, started with a successful 181 kg lift before following it up with another successful lift of 190 kgs. He finished with 130.9 points and maintained his lead for a while before he was pipped by Matthew Harding who finished second and eventual winner Riluwan Idris.
Kumar, who was affected by polio since birth, was born in Harnaut, Nalanda district to a humble family. His father was a vegetable vendor and Kumar had to overcome financial and physical challenges through determination and hard work.
Kumar began his sporting career in 2017 as a para athletics athlete, competing in the F55 shot put and discus throw events, where he won several district and state-level medals. During this period, strength training in the gym sparked his interest in powerlifting.
Following a recommendation at a state championship, he switched to para powerlifting. Although he failed to register a successful lift at his first National Championship, the setback became a turning point when Paralympic bronze medallist Rajinder Singh Rahelu identified his potential and invited him to train at the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Gandhinagar.
Under the guidance of Rajinder Singh Rahelu, Jhandu rapidly progressed into one of India’s leading para powerlifters. In 2025, he set a new National Record with a 205 kg lift at the National Championships and improved it further to 206 kg at the Khelo India Para Games. His outstanding performances earned him a bronze medal at the Beijing World Cup 2025, followed by another bronze at the Asian & Oceania Championships 2026, and qualification for the Commonwealth Games 2026.
Lawn Bowls: Putul Sonowal defeated Falkland Islands’ Cecil Alexander in the men’s singles sectional round 2 match while Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh beat the South Africans 2-0 (6-4, 7-5) in their second women’s pairs event match in Section B at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) Hall 3.
Boxing: India’s Jadumani Singh registered a facile win against local favourite Aaron Cullen in the men’s 55kg contest
Para Swimming: Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigina and Ali Imam qualified for the men’s 100m freestyle S13 final but finished 4th and 7th respectively.
Swimming: Srihari Nataraj qualified for the men’s 50m backstroke semifinal but fails to reach final, finishing 7th
Para powerlifting: Ashok and Parmjeet Kumar finished 4th and 7th in the men’s lightweight final while Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi finished 6th and 7th respectively in the women’s lightweight final. Coming to the heavyweights, Kasthuri Rajamani failed to register a successful lift and finished last while Sudhir finished sixth in the men’s heavyweight category.