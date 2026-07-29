CWG: India boxers Sakshi, Sachin, Arundhati, Ankush and Narender confirm medals

Indian boxers confirmed at least 5 medals on Wednesday itself on Day 7 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games with Sakshi Choudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Yadav and Narender Berwal all booking a spot in the semifinals of their respective categories.
Sakshi defeated Northern Ireland’s Caitlin Fryers in the women’s 51kg quarterfinal while Arundhati beat New Zealand’s Morgan Henderson in the women’s 70kg quarterfinal. Sachin, meanwhile, got the better of Botswana’s Treasure Moremi in the men’s 60 kg quarterfinal while Ankush demolished Seychelles’ Jade Micock in the men’s 80kg quarterfinal. Narender also assured India of a medal after edging past Samoa’s Michael Seko in the men’s 90+kg quarterfinal.
Following Tuesday’s success where Jadumani Singh, Preeti Pawar and Priya Ghanghas were all assured of a medal after winning their quarterfinal bouts as well as Lovlina Borgohain also confirmed of getting a medal without landing a punch, at least 9 Indian boxers will finish on the podium. However, Parveen Hooda and Kapil Pokhariya missed out on the semis after losing their respective matches.
Yadav maintained his dominance in the second round, repeatedly beating Micock with his superior speed and movement as Micock struggled to match the Indian’s intensity. Yadav won 30-26 on one judge’s card and 30-27 on the remaining four, sealing a unanimous 5-0 verdict.
Earlier in the day, making full use of her height and reach advantage, Sakshi, who has moved down from the 54kg weight class, dictated the contest from the opening bell, keeping Fryers at bay with crisp, accurate jabs and well-timed straight punches.
The Irish boxer tried to unsettle Sakshi with constant aggression, throwing punches in volume, but the Indian remained composed, slipping and evading most of the attacks before responding with cleaner, more effective combinations.
The bout featured frequent clinches as both boxers got tangled at close quarters, even tumbling to the canvas during one exchange in round 2. But Sakshi never lost control of the contest.
Despite Fryers’ relentless pressure, Sakshi controlled the distance brilliantly, using her superior footwork and ringcraft to dictate the pace from start to finish and seal a comfortable victory.
(With agency inputs)