CWG: India boxers Sakshi, Sachin, Arundhati, Ankush and Narender confirm medals

Indian boxers confirmed at least 5 medals on Wednesday itself on Day 7 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games with Sakshi Choudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Yadav and Narender Berwal all booking a spot in the semifinals of their respective categories.

Sakshi defeated Northern Ireland’s Caitlin Fryers in the women’s 51kg quarterfinal while Arundhati beat New Zealand’s Morgan Henderson in the women’s 70kg quarterfinal. Sachin, meanwhile, got the better of Botswana’s Treasure Moremi in the men’s 60 kg quarterfinal while Ankush demolished Seychelles’ Jade Micock in the men’s 80kg quarterfinal. Narender also assured India of a medal after edging past Samoa’s Michael Seko in the men’s 90+kg quarterfinal.