CWG Day 3: Women’s lawn bowls pair, boxer Siwach shine in ordinary day for India

India lawn bowls women's pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh as well as boxer Sachin Siwach were the shining lights in an otherwise disappointing day for India. (PTI)

The India lawn bowls women’s pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh as well as boxer Sachin Siwach were the shining lights in an otherwise disappointing day for India at the Commonwealth Games (CWG). In lawn bowls, men’s singles Putul Sonowal suffered his first defeat after back to back victories in the Games while swimmers Dhakshan Shashikumar (3:58.09s) and Aryan Nehra (4:00.26s) failed to qualify for the final of the 400m freestyle event.

Also, it was a day to forget for the wheelchair women’s basketball team, with India losing 1-16 vs Wales in their Group B match.

Siwach, a medal prospect, beat familiar foe Keoma Al-Ahmadieh of Canada in a round of 32 clash which he won 4-1 in a split verdict in the men’s first round bout at the SEC Centre. The 26-year-old will next face England’s William Hewitt in the round of 16.