CWG closing ceremony to feature Vande Mataram, Indo-Scottish jugalbandi

The Commonwealth Sport flag is raised during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

From a theatrical tribute to 150 years of Vande Mataram to a classical jugalbandi between Indian and Scottish musicians and a concert-style celebration of Gujarat led by Shankar Mahadevan, the Commonwealth Games (CWG) closing ceremony will offer a preview of Amdavad 2030 as India takes over as the next host.

The handover segment, to be staged at Glasgow’s iconic Hydro arena, will unfold in three acts and feature some of India’s biggest music and dance stars, including actor and Miss World Manushi Chhillar, sitar virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, singers Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan, Shivam Mahadevan and Bhoomi Trivedi, the Commonwealth Sport said in a media release.