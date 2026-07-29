CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra returns to Glasgow, but the javelin field has changed

Neeraj Chopra is back at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) after missing the previous edition in Birmingham due to a groin injury. There is a special connect between Chopra and the CWG because he won his first major senior international medal, a gold, at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Back then, the venue for track and field was the 40,000-seater Carrara Stadium. For the ongoing truncated edition, it’s the 11,000-seater Scotstoun Stadium. But the significance of Glasgow will remain, given that Chopra is aiming to win his first medal since winning his own event – the Neeraj Chopra Classic a year ago.

“The 2018 Commonwealth Games was my first senior competition, and it was a good start because I had won gold. I have focused on technique, and I want to execute that well. I don’t have any target, but I want to give my 100 percent, and that will be my aim,” Chopra said after arriving in Glasgow.

On return from a nine-month injury layoff after last year’s World Championships, Chopra competed at the Doha Diamond League and finished fourth with 85.69 metres. He didn’t stretch himself in the Qatari capital but will have to do so because he faces a field of strong, experienced competitors.

The challenges can come in many forms if the top throwers advance from the qualification round on Thursday to the final the next day.

The unpredictability of Pakistan’s Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem, the resurgent spirit of World Champion Keshorn Walcott, the rise of Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, the class of Anderson Peters from Grenada and the experience of Julius Yego make this a class field.

Add to this Chopra, a two-time Olympic and double World Championship medalist, and the CWG line-up looks truly world-class. Two other Indians are also in the fray – Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav. The latter is third on this year’s list with 87.05 metres, while the former threw a personal best of 83.72 metres.

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But given his experience, class and big-competition temperament, Chopra is a medal prospect. Ahead of the Games, he’s been posting training videos on Instagram with captions like ‘locked in’, ‘pushing with everyday’, ‘getting stronger slowly and steadily’. But how well prepared he is to push himself to the limit if competitors produce big throws will be the key for a podium finish.

As always, there is the sub-plot of an India vs Pakistan rivalry with Nadeem, but Sri Lanka’s Pathirage could be the one to watch out for from the sub-continent. The former fast bowler is the only thrower to go over 90 metres this season with 92.62m at the Diamond League in Rome last month. Pathirage also finished first at the Doha Diamond League with a throw of 88.68 metres. Nadeem had a low-key start in Luzern, Switzerland, managing to throw just 78.47.

For Chopra, his only event this year till now, the Doha Diamond League, was about testing how ready he was for competition.

“My body is better but not yet back to the old Neeraj. There was no pressure (in Doha), so I didn’t put extra effort because I just wanted to participate. I wanted one good throw. I got a good throw of 85.69 metres. I felt it was good because I was not throwing this distance in training. As I have come back from injury… earlier I wouldn’t have accepted a fourth-place position or the 85-metre throw. But I know from what situation I have made a comeback. Step-by-step I have to progress. And for the kind of preparation I had, the throw was good,” Chopra had said after Doha.

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He may need a bigger throw to finish on the podium on Friday.