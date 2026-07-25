CWG 2026: Jadumani Singh’s 5kg gamble pays off, enters Round of 16

Jadumani Singh had a successful 2025 – a year that was built on his southpaw excellence in the 50kg category. But the men’s boxing weight classes at major amateur events all start at the 55kg category. So the Manipuri boxer made the tough call – a five-kilogram jump in weight and the uncharted territory that comes with it would have to follow. The Commonwealth Games and its lack of seeding would have to be the first major tournament in the weight class.
The 23-year-old boxer turned in a spectacular opening round, one that set the tone for the judges over where this bout was headed, and defeated home favourite Aaron Cullen 5-0 in a unanimous win to start his Commonwealth Games campaign on Friday evening.
The lack of seeding meant that what could have been a bout for the later rounds was played out as an opener. In these situations, Indians have struggled, especially after the Tokyo Olympic cycle. But Jadumani fashioned a victory, one which came from an agile lead foot that kept him a moving target for Cullen, and set his lightning-fast left hand.
The left hook, followed by a left uppercut, was the bread and butter shot of the Indian. It found its mark in key moments. Cullen responded with a stinging right jab that found its mark. But on output, the Indian boxer, making his Commonwealth Games debut, was the clearer victor in the first round.
The second round, though, is where boxing struggles to survive as a sport. Cullen’s control of the centre of the ring was absolute, and his adjudging of range was precise. When those two conditions were met, his shots landed aplenty. Jadumani changed his stance, deployed himself lower than his stance, and bobbed his head, but was not able to defend that first punch from Cullen’s right. The Scottish boxer made it a close fight in the second, but the Indian got all five judges to give him the round 10-9. That surety on the scorecards was not what was showing in the ring. Jadumani had landed shots, but Cullen surprisingly failed to turn any of the judges’ heads.
The third round needed Cullen to produce an extraordinary knockout. But Jadumani coasted through the third, avoiding any heavy shots and preserving his body for the wars to come.