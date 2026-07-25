CWG 2026: Jadumani Singh’s 5kg gamble pays off, enters Round of 16

India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (blue) competes against Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the men's 55kg Round of 32 boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Friday, July 24, 2026. Jadumani won the bout by a 5-0 unanimous decision to advance to the Round of 16. (PTI Photo)

Jadumani Singh had a successful 2025 – a year that was built on his southpaw excellence in the 50kg category. But the men’s boxing weight classes at major amateur events all start at the 55kg category. So the Manipuri boxer made the tough call – a five-kilogram jump in weight and the uncharted territory that comes with it would have to follow. The Commonwealth Games and its lack of seeding would have to be the first major tournament in the weight class.

The 23-year-old boxer turned in a spectacular opening round, one that set the tone for the judges over where this bout was headed, and defeated home favourite Aaron Cullen 5-0 in a unanimous win to start his Commonwealth Games campaign on Friday evening.