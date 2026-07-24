CWG 2026 | Beyond Dipa’s Produnova: India’s next gymnasts bet on getting the basics right

Four Indian vaulters go to Glasgow chasing not daring but precision, as Dipa Karmakar passes the baton to a generation built on Tuskaharas and Yurchenkos rather than career-risking tumbles

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 07:34 PM IST
Tokyo Olympian Pranati has thrice medalled at Asian Championships, so consistency is her currency, even as she manages ankle troubles. (Reuters Photo)Tokyo Olympian Pranati has thrice medalled at Asian Championships, so consistency is her currency, even as she manages ankle troubles. (Reuters Photo)
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Gymnasts speak about the bubble of fearlessness that coaches conjure around them, before they go leaping into unknowns. The assured faces hide storms within.

“The 2014 Glasgow bronze medal was memorable because it was the first time I stuck a landing on the Produnova. My coach told me I would,” Dipa Karmakar recalls of a sunny late Glaswegian afternoon when magic began weaving for Indian women’s gymnastics.

“I’m sure the new girls are going to change the colour of the Indian medal on vault,” she says, passing on the baton, wrapping it in the same glaze of confidence that is necessary for a gymnast to hear, before takeoff, when it defies reality even.

Balance is linked to ears, and Dipa has confidently whispered the message that she believes in their abilities, into ears of Pranati Nayak, Eshita Rewale, Nishka Agarwal and Protistha Samanta who were all picked based on their vault strength as India mounts a medal challenge at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

Unlike Dipa, the four Indians now are not attempting terrifying vaults. But finding brilliance in basics, when judges are not blown by the nerveless execution of bravado, is difficult by itself. It’s the evolution Dipa is getting behind, as the totem of the sport.

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Pranati, big hope

Tokyo Olympian Pranati has thrice medalled at Asian Championships, so consistency is her currency, even as she manages ankle troubles. She has lived like a monk at Odisha’s high performance centre, leaning on sports science. She picks vaults working within her fitness confines, so she is slated to go with a Tsukahara 360 and a Handspring Forward Pike 360, a 360 being a single rotation. Though she will be assured of a 4.4 Difficulty score on the Tsukahara, the block on the table remains the crucial element to pull it off.

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Scoring high and clean on execution is her plan to get into the finals. The Tsukahara vault demands maturity and strength that Pranati has, and minimising deductions is the trick to get into the Top 8.

Yurchenko choice

The gymnast attempting a tougher one is Nishka Agarwal, who has shadowed Pranati for years. If coach Manoj Rana can inject enough confidence, she will go for a Yurchenko with a D-score of 5.0. Her movement alignment and technique are sturdy, and she tends to cop fewer angular deductions. If she can land the double twist, she can go up to 13.8, while the Tsukahara for a 4.4 D-score can take her to 13.1, averaging out in ideal circumstances.

Yurchenko is an entry-level vault, attempted by half the field. A round-off onto the springboard is step one. A back handspring onto the vault table is step two. India’s only other CWG medallist, Ashish Kumar, explains: “The back lift-off from floor is biomechanically easier to lead to saltos or twists from the vault thereafter – 360, 540, 720. Three-four Indians have now logged a long journey on the vault,” says the 2010 daredevil from Delhi Games.

The Tsukahara is tougher than Yurchenko because you need strength for the round-off on the springboard. “The English are landing them perfectly even if it’s half a twist less,” he says of the recent Yurchenkos. But someone like Protistha, who shadowed Dipa in her early years, has that necessary strength for a 2014 encore. “Everything is about perfect landing,” Rana reminds.

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Why vault

Dipa’s fourth place at the Olympics spawned a dozen dreams. Aruna Reddy became the first Indian gymnast to win a World Cup medal, on vault. Pranati has since added Asian Championship medals of her own.

The history has science behind it. India, never a gymnastics nation, has chosen vault and maxed it out for a simple reason. Despite the risk, the acrobatic aerials and the speed, a vault is judged on only two execution skills, one for each vault, while the rest of the apparatus get marked on seven skills each, over lines, passes, elements, dismounts and more.

Nationals gold medallist Eshita Rewale from Mumbai has stuck to two basics, a Tsukahara 360 and a Yurchenko stretch. A lightweight, springy athlete, Eshita will look to nail the rudimentary routines.

Competition check

The biggest name on vault that Pranati and co will be up against is Canadian Lia Monica Fontaine, a 2025 World Championships silver medallist on vault, debuting here. The debutant joins power-speed bullet Ellie Black at her fourth Games.

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Defending champion Georgia Godwin returns from a full rupture of her Achilles tendon sustained before the Paris Olympics. An all-rounder who has an eponymous skill on uneven bars named after her, the Australian has said she still struggles with phantom pain. She has since earned a degree in medical imaging, and is writing a gymnastics storybook.

England’s Abigail Martin is a fiery contender, while Welsh sisters Abigail and Emily Ropers are vault specialists.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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