Curator on the 1998 abandoned test: ‘Sabina Park got a bad name because of me, I wept like my daughter had died’

Kneeling over the fence, Charles Joseph is barking out instructions at the groundsmen: “Sprinkle more water here. It’s clay. It drinks more water than both of us.” Then thudding his right arm on another part of the sun-parched ground, he yells: “You’re gonna make the fielder go underground? Look, it’s so loose.” He then brings a hammer himself and starts pounding the surface. Charlie, as he’s popularly known, has no business overseeing the pitch or ground preparation. It’s been three years since he retired as the chief groundsman after tending Sabina Park for 49 years. But he unfailingly turns up the day before — sometimes even a week before — a Test match. And leaves only after the last ball has been bowled.

Advertising

It’s not merely out of his attachment to the ground he had nurtured—he says it’s like his daughter, and incidentally he became a father the very day he joined the ground-staff, at the age of 16, and all through those years, he roomed in a small quarter at the edge of the ground, which is now stacked with mowers and trimmers.

But he fears the recurrence of the most nightmarish morning of his life. “11.20 am, January 29, 1998,” he rattles out the exact time the West Indies-England match was abandoned after 10 overs and one ball, as the English batsmen, the umpires and match referee reckoned it was unsafe to play on the surface. Already, a couple of deliveries from Curtly Ambrose had leapt off, while a couple of had scudded along the ground. And, understandably, Charlie was identified as the fall guy and suspended before evening.

Early that morning, after the toss, he had gone home for breakfast, though by the time he returned, the stadium was chaotic.

Advertising

“I looked around to see empty seats and angry English fans and throwing empty cans of beer bottles. The board executive called me into his room and blasted me, told me that I was suspended and could even be fired. One of them even accused me of having done this deliberately, as I had sought pay hike. I would never do that, Sabina is my daughter. The only thing that made me ashamed was that because of me she got a bad name.”

What he saw on the pitch shocked him even more. He could see his own reflection on the surface when he left, but now it resembled a strip of “corrugated iron” as Wisden had described in its match report. “I knelt down and wept like my daughter had died. If the stumps were there I would have plucked one of those and killed myself,” he says.

Suicidal thoughts kept haunting him. He tried and failed twice. Once, he grabbed a gun from a policeman and tried to shoot.

“But it wasn’t all loaded. And I was saved and slapped by the policeman. Sometimes I wish it was loaded. I wouldn’t have lived forever with this shame. I almost became mad,” he says, smiling wryly. “Everyone I saw on the street either made fun of me or abused me. A group of men even beat me, demanding a refund for their tickets. I was hounded by the media and the cricket board. Not me alone, but Sabina too. That hurt me even more.”

To escape suicidal tendencies, he took to marijuana and crack, though timely intervention from his friends saved him from getting addicted. “My colleagues told the board secretary that they wouldn’t work unless I’m back. It went on for several months before they finally had to reinstate me.”

So Charlie, now in his 70s, got his ‘daughter’ back, the lost pride of Sabina Park was reinstated, but a pain kept tugging at his heart. “I realised I was not the same man again. I still am not the same man again. I think Charlie died that day. 11.20 am, January 29, 1998. I think I’m his ghost,” he says.

The nightmare recurs, though he says the farce wasn’t entirely his fault: “The pitch was relaid just three-four months before the Test. Usually, it takes at least a year to settle down, to start showing its true nature. Before that, you can’t predict how the surface would behave. But they didn’t listen to me, and the best I could do from there was to prepare the pitch as good as I could. Those two months, we hardly slept,” he remembers.

Sleepless were his days that preluded most Test matches thereafter. “I haven’t slept this week either. I was nervous about the wicket. I’m like this before every Test match. So I come here and oversee the preparations. The guys here are better than me, but you know the father’s angst,” he says.

All these concerns, despite the board dispensing pension to him. “I am living out of the pension from the Kingston Cricket Club, 16,000 Jamaican Dollars (roughly 160 USD) a fortnight. You know, the roof of my house is leaking. I don’t even have a TV,” he says.

But nothing wouldn’t prevent him from turning up at the Sabina on eve of a Test match. “She’s my daughter, man,” he says.