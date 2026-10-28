Criticism over Sydney Sweeney’s revealing commercial draws hate towards appearance of 8-time Olympic medal winner

Eight-time Olympic medal winner Ariarne Titmus said social media netizens criticised her for speaking up against provocative advertising by Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney.
Last month, Titmus joined the group of female athletes critical of a commercial Sydney Sweeney did for US sports prediction platform Novig, in which the actress was underdressed while wearing sports equipment.
Titmus described it on her social media account as “an absolute joke” and “the furthest thing from sport.”
“I can’t describe how infuriated I feel when I watch this,” Titmus wrote.
“Not only is it a kick in the face to every woman who has dedicated her life to perfecting her craft, but every woman who enjoys sports for what it really is.”
While Titmus did receive hate for her appearance on social media, she also received plenty of support from prominent athletes.
“I got a lot of messages of support, but at the same time, I got thousands of comments and messages of hate. It’s unfortunate,” Titmus told The Sydney Herald on Wednesday. “I was just trying to do the right thing and use my platform. Being removed from the swimming team now, I feel I can be a bit more vocal … but I was quite surprised by the reception.
Despite the negativity she has received, Titmus was adamant that she would do it again. But you know what? I’d do it again. I just think about how far we’ve come and how incredible our female athletes are around the world. It didn’t sit very nicely with me.
“I was quite lucky throughout my swimming career. I never really got much trolling or hate, and I always felt immense support. It was the first time I felt people were attacking me personally and physically [about] how I looked.”
Speaking about the negativity and repercussions, Titmus said. “It kind of just goes over my head,” she said. “I know who I am. That’s their problem. A lot of them were probably bots, to be honest. Other women who spoke out about it probably got the same (treatment).”