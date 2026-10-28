Criticism over Sydney Sweeney’s revealing commercial draws hate towards appearance of 8-time Olympic medal winner

Eight-time Olympic medal winner Ariarne Titmus said social media netizens criticised her for speaking up against provocative advertising by Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney.

Last month, Titmus joined the group of female athletes critical of a commercial Sydney Sweeney did for US sports prediction platform Novig, in which the actress was underdressed while wearing sports equipment.

Titmus described it on her social media account as “an absolute joke” and “the furthest thing from sport.”

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“I can’t describe how infuriated I feel when I watch this,” Titmus wrote.

“Not only is it a kick in the face to every woman who has dedicated her life to perfecting her craft, but every woman who enjoys sports for what it really is.”