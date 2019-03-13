Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible stats in Champions League: Highest-ever scorer, equals Lionel Messi record

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid as the Italians overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit to win 3-0 and reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Advertising

Ronaldo blasted home the decisive goal from a penalty with four minutes left to seal a 3-2 overall triumph having made the breakthrough in the 27th minute and levelled the aggregate score three minutes after halftime with another towering header.

Here are some incredible statistics about the Portuguese striker’s performance in the tournament after his match-winning showing:

– It was his eighth hat-trick in the Champions League, taking him level with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

– He is the all-time leading scorer in the Champions League with 125 goals. He is also the first person to score 125 goals in the history of the tournament. UEFA has also put together statistics comparing him with Messi, which show that while Ronaldo took 144 games to reach 100 goals, Messi took 123.

Record! Cristiano Ronaldo has become the 1st player in history to score 125 UEFA club competition goals 👏👏👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/7y2fbtSE4r — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 12, 2019

– Ronaldo’s hat-trick ensured it was the first time Juventus came back from a two-goal defeat in the first leg.

75 – Cristiano Ronaldo has been directly involved in 75 goals in 77 Champions League knockout appearances (61 goals, 14 assists). Phenom. pic.twitter.com/NzHcWtj9ex — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2019

– The third goal of the night came from a penalty kick and Ronaldo has now scored more penalties against Athletico Madrid than any other club. He has taken nine spot kicks against them and has a success rate of 100 per cent.

Cristiano Ronaldo completes his hat trick from the penalty spot, as Juventus lead Atletico Madrid 3-0 on the night and now 3-2 on aggregate. A few minutes for Juve to hang on to reach the #UCL quarterfinals. Another amazing comeback!#Juve 3-0 #AMFC pic.twitter.com/ByEu1CEivD — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) March 12, 2019

– The Portuguese striker has been directly involved in 75 goals in 77 Champions League knockout appearances. He has scored 61 goals, and has had 14 assists over the years in three clubs.