Ziva joins father Dhoni in her first brand endorsement

Former India captain MS Dhoni’s five-year old daughter Ziva has delivered on her first brand endorsement deal, joining her father in an ad for Oreo buiscuits.

Even though Dhoni has retired from all forms of International cricket, his endorsement value still flies high. According to a Celebritynetworth report, Dhoni’s net worth is estimated to be close to $170 million.

Ziva Dhoni, who has 1.8 million followers on her Instagram account that is being run by her parents, has become one of the most sought after celebrity kids. She makes her endorsement debut with father Dhoni for Oreo.

The cookie brand made the announcement on their official Instagram page where they shared a still of the father-daughter duo from the new commercial.

Dhoni, 39, continues to play and captain Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League even though he has retired from International cricket.