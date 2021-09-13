Zimbabwe’s Brendan Taylor announces retirement

After the recent retirements of South African legend Dale Steyn and Netherlands’ star cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate, Zimbabwe’s wicketkeeper-batsman Brendan Taylor also announced that he will also be hanging up his boots after Monday’s ODI against Ireland in Belfast.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I’m announcing that tomorrow is my last game for my beloved country,” Taylor stated on a Twitter post on Sunday. “17 years of extreme highs and extreme lows and I wouldn’t change it for the world.

“It’s taught me to humble, to always remind myself how lucky I was to be in the position I was in for so long. To wear the badge with pride and leave everything on the field. My goal was to always leave the team in a better position as to when I first arrived back in 2004, I hope I have done that.”

“Thank you for the opportunity and I hope I have made our country proud in some small way,” Taylor further wrote thanking Zimbabwe Cricket.

Forever grateful for the journey. Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tOsYzoE5eH — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) September 12, 2021

“To my team mates and coaches past and present. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will never forget you all.

“To the fans back home who have been so loyal to me over the years. I’m eternally grateful,” he added.

The 35-year-old has played 34 Tests and scored 2320 runs with six centuries and 12 fifties. In 45 T20Is, he made 934 runs at a strike-rate of 118.22 alongside six fifties.

In the 2015 World Cup, Taylor was Zimbabwe’s leading run-getter. He had then signed up for Nottinghamshire as a Kolpak player and played for three seasons before returning to the national side to boost their bid in the 2019 ICC World Cup qualifiers.

He was also the captain of the Zimbabwe national team between 2011 and 2014 and was asked to take up the role earlier this year as well.