Watch: Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani copies Taskin Ahmed’s dance move after hitting boundary

Bangladesh registered a comprehensive victory in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe but in the final overs of the match, Blessing Muzarabani gave the viewers something to cheer for. In the 93rd over of Zimbabwe’s run chase with one wicket in hand, a win was highly unlikely but that did not stop Muzarabani to give a fitting reply to Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed for what he did in the first innings. The tall lanky fast bowler hit Ahmed for a boundary and followed it up with a dance move.

Video Of The Day. Muzarabani Replies to Taskin Ahmed.#ZIMvBAN pic.twitter.com/d413FvVv6m — Zohaib (Cricket King) 🏏 (@Zohaib1981) July 11, 2021

Earlier in the match, Ahmed provoked Muzarabani when he danced on the crease after leaving a short delivery. The Zimbabwean fast bowler was toiling hard in the middle as the ninth-wicket partnership between Ahmed and Mahmudullah was frustrating the hosts. The unexpected dance move only frustrated the youngster even more.

In the first innings, the dance move was followed by a “war of words” and physical contact between the two. However, it was not the case on the final day of the Test as Ahmed did not respond and went back to his mark to bowl the next delivery. The 24-year-old remained unbeaten for a 51-ball 30 as Zimbabwe lost the one-off Test by a big margin of 220 runs.

With three ODIs and three T20Is still to go on tour, the rivalry between the two speedsters looks far from over.

In the fourth innings, Ahmed picked up four wickets. Earlier, he had scored 75 runs in the first innings to help Bangladesh post 468 in the first innings. Mahmudullah was adjudged man of the match in his farewell Test registering an unbeaten 150.