T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe’s fairytale faces West Indies firepower in Mumbai

“How many of you picked Zimbabwe to be a semi-finalist? Only one. So maybe we haven’t done enough yet. That motivates us. We’ll give it our best shot.”

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza is not a satisfied man. Zimbabwe’s qualification for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup has become one of the defining stories of the tournament, yet their journey in the competition seems to be only starting.

Few predicted they would progress from their group, and even fewer imagined they would top it. Yet Zimbabwe arrive in Mumbai carrying momentum and belief as they prepare to face the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Their route to the Super 8s was shaped by how effectively they adapted to conditions in Sri Lanka. The pitches were often slow, demanding patience and game awareness rather than aggression. Zimbabwe responded by pacing their innings smartly, building solid foundations before accelerating. The larger boundaries also meant bowlers stayed in the contest for longer periods.

India, however, presents a different challenge. The smaller grounds in Mumbai and Delhi, where Zimbabwe will face South Africa on March 1, encourage a higher tempo, with shorter boundaries and quicker outfields, placing a premium on proactive strokeplay.

Even when surfaces are not entirely flat, matches here move rapidly, and the pressure can intensify as the tournament narrows to stronger sides. Zimbabwe’s task will be to identify scoring options earlier without abandoning the composure that has underpinned their success. Their bowlers must quickly assess whether variation or pace will be more effective through the middle overs.

The lack of gametime in India — they last played here during the 2016 T20 World Cup — however, is not something Raza wants to use as an excuse. “We are not thinking about conditions as an excuse. Both teams play on the same surface. We are preparing and trying to put in a top performance,” he said on Sunday.

“In Sri Lanka, the boundaries were bigger and the wickets slower. India is different – smaller grounds and better wickets – so hopefully we can match their boundary count,” he added.

Bennett-Blessing combo

Much of Zimbabwe’s confidence stems from the form of Brian Bennett. The right-hander has amassed 175 runs in three matches and is yet to be dismissed.

His unbeaten half-centuries against Australia and Sri Lanka underlined the value of an anchor capable of absorbing pressure while allowing stroke-makers around him to play with freedom. In a format defined by volatility, Bennett’s calm presence has offered reassurance.

With the ball, Blessing Muzarabani has led impressively, claiming nine wickets and striking at key moments. His height and bounce proved valuable on slower decks in Sri Lanka, while Brad Evans and Graeme Cremer have complemented him to create a balanced attack.

Equally significant has been Zimbabwe’s temperament. They have shown composure in close contests, trusting their plans and resisting panic in crunch moments, as seen in their win over Australia. That clarity of thought will be vital against a West Indies side renowned for bursts of power.

Zimbabwe last played in India during the 2016 T20 World Cup, when they exited in the group stage. Only Raza and all-rounder Wellington Masakadza remain from that squad, and their experience could prove useful as the team tries to prove that their progress into the Super 8 is not merely a product of favourable conditions but evidence of growth.

WI firepower

The West Indies have also advanced into the Super 8 unbeaten and with confidence, buoyed by different players stepping up at key moments. Head coach Daren Sammy stressed that his side will not take Zimbabwe lightly.

“If you’re going to win, you’ve got to play what’s in front of you. Not take it for granted, not take anybody lightly. For us, our focus is Zimbabwe tomorrow and doing everything in our power to come out victorious,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s belief will meet West Indies’ firepower on Monday, setting up a contest shaped by confidence, adaptability and execution. A Super 8 contest awaits.