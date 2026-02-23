Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: WI 92/2 vs ZIM, Shimron Hetmyer brings up quickfire half century at Wankhede

Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: WI take on ZIM at Wankhede.
ZIM vs WI Live Score, Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score Updates: Richard Ngarava snapped up opener Brandon King early just as the batter was looking to move on to second gear as West Indies lost their first wicket cheaply. Brad Evans was the next one to strike, snapping up West Indies skipper Shai Hope for 14. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza got the call right at the toss and opted to bowl first against the West Indies at Wankhede on Monday. Zimbabwe are the surprise package of this T20 World Cup while the West Indies seem to have turned up with the kind of consistent firepower one would normally expect from the two-time champions but often not see. West Indies head coach Daren Sammy was very clear that they are not giving too much stock into talk of Zimbabwe being the underdogs here and are as serious about this game as they would be if they were preparing to face a bigger side.
It will be interesting to see how Zimbabwe adapt to the Indian grounds they will be playing on in the Super Eights. Their route to the Super 8s was shaped by how effectively they adapted to conditions in Sri Lanka. The pitches were often slow, demanding patience and game awareness rather than aggression. Zimbabwe responded by pacing their innings smartly, building solid foundations before accelerating. The larger boundaries also meant bowlers stayed in the contest for longer periods. India, however, presents a different challenge.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson, Johnson Charles
Feb 23, 2026 07:45 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live: Hetmyer races to half century
Raza brings himself into the attack now and Powell takes a ingle to put Hetmyer on strike. And he has picked up the second delivery, over the deep midwicket boundary for another 6!! And take that!!! Another one is deposited over the deep square leg fielder for SIX more!! That drop is looking more and more ominous for Zimbabwe. AAND ANOTHER!! That's his half century and it's the fastest by any West Indian in T20 World Cups.
WI 92/2 after 8 overs
Feb 23, 2026 07:41 PM IST
ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE: Monster SIXES
Spin is in as Zimbabwe introduce Cremer to the proceedings. Powell with a single to start things off, followed by 2 runs by Hetmyer off a sweep. And he has switched gears as he slams back to back monster sixes to close out the over. What a display of power-hitting by Hetmyer!!
WI 72/2 after 7 overs
Feb 23, 2026 07:33 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live: HOPE GONE!!
Change in bowling as Evans has been brought in by Zimbabwe. Starts with a dot, followed by a single by Hetmyer. Hope tries a big one, not totally in control as the ball just misses the player at the end of the inner circle. Follows that up with a smashing shot over deep extra cover for a four!!! Tries again but this time, he's gone!! Couldn't get the required distance as Brian Bennett flies through the air and completes a fine catch.
Shai Hope c Brian Bennett b Brad Evans 14(12)
Feb 23, 2026 07:28 PM IST
ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE: Hetmyer's hattrick of fours
Ngarava to bowl the penultimate over of the powerplay and Hetmyer goes for the same swivel pull again but this time gets leg byes for a four. Follows that up with a cut and a smash for back to back fours. Three fours already in this over. Takes a tight single next to put captain Hope on strike and he bookends the over with a drive for four to end. Expensive over.
WI 46/1 after 5 overs
Feb 23, 2026 07:22 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live: HETMYER DROPPED
On to the fourth and Muzarabani will bowl this one and starts with a good length delivery which Hetmyer plays into the ground before swivel pulling the second delivery over short fine leg for a four!! AAAAND HE HAS BEEN DROPPED!! Went for the same shot and this time, it's gone straight to Musekiwa but he spills it!! How costly will that be? 7 from this one.
WI 29/1 after 4 overs
Feb 23, 2026 07:15 PM IST
ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE: GONE!!!
Ngarava contimnues and he errs in line as King flicks off his pads to get a boundary past the keeper to third man. Goes even one better the next delivery as he absolutely clobbers over deep midwicket for a SIX!!! Goes to the well again and this time, the pull is played straight into the hands of Tashinga Musekiwa.
Brandon King c Tashinga Musekiwa b Richard Ngarava 9(12)
Feb 23, 2026 07:11 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live: Slow start for WI
Muzarabani will bowl the next over and King with a defence to start this over off. Tries a pull, doesn't get all of it and can get just a single next. Hope returns the favour with a single of his own and Blessing with a jaffa to welcome King back on strike!! Just 3 from this one.
WI 7/0 after 2 overs
Feb 23, 2026 07:06 PM IST
ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE: Ngarava keeps it tight
And we are underway with Ngarava opening the Zimbabwe attack against Shai Hope and Brandon King. A single by King to get off the strike straightaway. Hope also returns the favour with a single of his own as Ngarava keeps up the good length deliveries. Just 4 from this one.
WI 4/0 after 1 over
Feb 23, 2026 06:53 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live: National anthems underway
The players are out in the middle and it's national anthems time. West indies first, followed by Zimbabwe's.
Feb 23, 2026 06:41 PM IST
ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE: Captains' corner
Raza: We're going to have a bowl first. Looking at the history, it's a ground that's a lot suitable for chasing. Want to give our seamers a chance for early inroads. Ngarava replaces Masakadza. It's an honour to play one of the champions at an iconic ground like this.
Hope: Would've probably bowled first as well. We got good history behind us at this ground but have to play well on the day. Shepherd comes in, Chase misses out.
Feb 23, 2026 06:40 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
Feb 23, 2026 06:36 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live: Toss news
Here's the coin flip and it's Sikandar Raza who has called correctly as Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bowl first vs West indies at Wankhede
Feb 23, 2026 06:29 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live: Who is Blessing Muzarabani
The first thing you notice about Blessing Muzarabani, 29, is the height. Six foot eight. The second thing, if you’re paying attention, is what Tatenda Taibu saw when he first met the kid at Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare’s Highfield suburb: hunger. (READ MORE)
Feb 23, 2026 06:20 PM IST
ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE: How West indies nudged aside Italy
West Indies, only the third unbeaten team in this edition of the T20 World Cup alongside India and South Africa, were expected to brush debutants Italy aside, more so after being sent out to bat first on a batting-friendly surface at the Eden Gardens. But their batting lineup, except captain Shai Hope, who scored a brisk 75, failed to fire against a resilient Italian bowling attack. The West Indies bowlers, however, saved them the blushes by masterminding a 42-run victory as Italy’s first World Cup ended with just a lone win and a lot of what ifs.
Feb 23, 2026 06:13 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live: Why grounds in India pose new challenge to Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's route to the Super 8s was shaped by how effectively they adapted to conditions in Sri Lanka. The pitches were often slow, demanding patience and game awareness rather than aggression. Zimbabwe responded by pacing their innings smartly, building solid foundations before accelerating. The larger boundaries also meant bowlers stayed in the contest for longer periods.
India, however, presents a different challenge. The smaller grounds in Mumbai and Delhi, where Zimbabwe will face South Africa on March 1, encourage a higher tempo, with shorter boundaries and quicker outfields, placing a premium on proactive strokeplay. Even when surfaces are not entirely flat, matches here move rapidly, and the pressure can intensify as the tournament narrows to stronger sides. Zimbabwe’s task will be to identify scoring options earlier without abandoning the composure that has underpinned their success. Their bowlers must quickly assess whether variation or pace will be more effective through the middle overs.
Feb 23, 2026 05:56 PM IST
ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE: Zimbabwe fans urge for financial support
The vibrant and colourful Zimbabwe fans were one of the great features of the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup, as they cheered for their side that upset established powers Australia and Sri Lanka to stay unbeaten. But as the side makes the trip across the Palk Straits to India for their Super Eights fixtures, they may not have too many backing them from the stands. The reason is a very basic one: money. The Zimbabwe fans have suffered a lot over the last couple of decades and most of them may have been pleasantly surprised at what their team managed to achieve in Colombo. They may not have expected their team to get out of their group – that too as toppers – and haven’t made their arrangements for the next stage of the competition. Requests have subsequently been made to business houses to ensure that there is at least some Zimbabwean representation in the stands in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi and further, if the team progresses to the semifinals. “I urge local businessmen to support our team, just like they do for football. Let’s ferry prominent supporters to the games and create an electrifying environment for our boys,” Paul Mungofa, the leader of the fan group Brass Band, was quoted as saying by NewsDay.
Feb 23, 2026 05:51 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live: What to expect from pitch
The match will be played on a flat deck which will be conducive for Zimbabwe to go toe to toe with the big hitters in West Indies. This will reportedly be the same pitch that was used in the India vs USA match where the Indian batters struggled. Let's wait and watch what it throws up in this encounter.
Feb 23, 2026 05:34 PM IST
ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE: All eyes on Shepherd
Romario Shepherd who sat out the Windies matches against Nepal and then Italy is expected to come back in the side on Monday with last match's hero Matthew Forde giving way.
Feb 23, 2026 05:32 PM IST
ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE: West Indies firepower meets Zimbabwean grit
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza is not a satisfied man. Zimbabwe’s qualification for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup has become one of the defining stories of the tournament, yet their journey in the competition seems to be only starting. Few predicted they would progress from their group, and even fewer imagined they would top it. Yet Zimbabwe arrive in Mumbai carrying momentum and belief as they prepare to face the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. (READ SHANKAR NARAYAN'S PREVIEW HERE)
Feb 23, 2026 05:25 PM IST
ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE: Group 1 points table
Here's how the Group 1 points table looks after India's loss to South Africa on Sunday
Feb 23, 2026 05:13 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live: Windies coach Sammy on having full team at disposal
“It’s the first time in a long time that we’ve had every single person that is available for the West Indies playing. Each player has put in a conscious effort to pay a little bit more attention to the detail, the preparation, the planning. With the clarity that they’ve had (of their roles), it makes it easier to execute. The guys believe they could do something special,” Sammy said in a press conference.
Feb 23, 2026 05:08 PM IST
ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE: Check out the two squads
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson, Johnson Charles
Feb 23, 2026 05:03 PM IST
ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE: Upcoming fixtures
West Indies:
vs South Africa on February 26
vs India on March 1
Zimbabwe:
vs India on February 26
vs South Africa on March 1
Feb 23, 2026 04:53 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live: ZIM journey to Super 8s
Feb 9: Defeated Oman by 8 wickets
Feb 13: Defeated Australia by 23 runs
Feb 17: Shared points with Ireland
Feb 19: Defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
Feb 23, 2026 04:46 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live: WI journey to Super 8s
Feb 7: Defeated Scotland by 35 runs
Feb 11: Defeated England by 30 runs
Feb 15: Defeated Nepal by 9 wickets
Feb 19: Defeated Italy by 42 runs
Feb 23, 2026 04:36 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live: Head to head
Zimbabwe and West Indies have played just 4 T20I matches against each other with the Caribbean team winning 3 and the African nation winning just 1.
Feb 23, 2026 04:28 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live: Predicted XIs
ZIM: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live: Hello and welcome!
One wouldn't really have expected to see the West Indies performing as consistently as they have in this tournament, the mercurial side that they have been in the last few big ICC events. And one certainly wouldn't have expected Zimbabwe to top a group that had Australia in it, with the latter being knocked out altogether. Two exciting sets of players go head to head today at the Wankhede. Stay tuned for more updates!
