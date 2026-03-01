Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Unbeaten SA face ZIM team on a fairytale run

For South Africa too, this game offers the chance to get the one thing that has not been clicking for them so far: Kagiso Rabada, the leader of their bowling department, is yet to hit form even though South Africa’s bowling attack has been as much a strength for them thus far as their power-packed batting lineup. Meanwhile, for Zimbabwe, Brian Bennett, who has been dismissed just once in five innings in the tournament, is one of the top scorers in T20 World Cup 2026 and has staked a claim to be the Player of the Tournament.

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Jason Smith

Zimbabwe Squad: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Graeme Cremer, Wellington Masakadza, Ben Curran, Clive Madande

Kagiso Rabada yet to take flight at T20 World Cup

Rabada has taken just four wickets in six games thus far in the tournament. (AP Photo)

South Africa’s bowling attack has been as much a strength for them thus far in the 2026 T20 World Cup as their power-packed batting lineup. Peculiarly, though, Kagiso Rabada, the leader of their bowling department and widely considered among the best pacers of his generation, hasn’t exactly hit his stride thus far in the tournament.

The 30-year-old isn’t really too worried about it though, and is finding happiness in the fact that the Proteas are doing well and particularly that fellow pacer Lungi Ngidi has hit the races.

“That’s just the game of cricket,” Rabada said according to Reuters when reminded that four catches have gone down off his bowling in the tournament. “How many times does it actually go for you, and how many times does it not? More often than not it goes for you. Unfortunately, now it hasn’t been, but the most important thing is that we’ve been winning.”

READ MORE