Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score 4th T20I Tri-Series Live Streaming: Zimbabwe going strong despite losing two wickets

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score 4th T20I Tri-Series Live Streaming: Zimbabwe had a poor start to the T20I tri-series at home against Pakistan and Australia. The side lost the first match against Pakistan by 74 runs, while they lost to Australia by 100 runs on Tuesday. The hosts will now face Pakistan again as they look to bounce back from the string of defeats and make it to the final of the tri-series. The road, though will be difficult, as Pakistan, who lost to Australia by 9 wickets, will be eager to step up and pick up another win. Catch Live score and updates as Pakistan take on Zimbabwe.
Live Blog
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Streaming 4th T20I Tri-Series Live Score and Updates:
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Streaming 4th T20I Tri-Series Live Score and Updates: Aaron Finch smashed 172 off only 76 balls and broke his own world record of highest individual score in a Twenty20 as Australia crushed Zimbabwe by 100 runs in tri-series cricket on Tuesday. Finch plundered 10 sixes and 16 boundaries, and powered Australia to 229-2. He also featured in a record-breaking 223-run first-wicket stand with D’Arcy Short, who made 46 as they raised the first double-century stand in a T20. Zimbabwe was overwhelmed for the second straight match and restricted to 129-9 in 20 overs. Andrew Tye took 3-12 and Ashton Agar picked up 2-16. Australia sits on top of the table with two victories from two matches after it also defeated Pakistan by nine wickets on Monday.
(Source: Reuters)
WICKET! Hamilton Masakzada's poor form continues and he departs for 2. Shadab Khan strikes. Zimbabwe 82/2
Solomon Mire is still going strong and he struck a massive six in the final over. Zimbabwe are maintaining a good run rate of over 7. 10 overs gone, Zimbabwe 72/1
WICKET! Faheem Ashraf finally gets the much-needed breakthrough and Cephas Zhuwao is gone. The stumps are knocked down and the big man has to depart for 24. Zimbabwe 49/1
Solomon Mire slams Faheem Ashraf for a six in the last ball of the powerplay over. Zimbabwe 46/0 in 6 overs. The powerplay is up and the field will spread now. But so far, it has been Zimbabwe's match.
Solomon Mire has decided to join the party and now he is slamming his bat at everything that comes his way. Pakistan have struggled to take a wicket so far, and Zimbabwe are starting to make new headways. ZIM 38/0 in 5 overs.
It has been a good start for Zimbabwe who have not lost a single wicket in the three overs and with Zhuwao scoring boundaries at regular intervals, maintaining a steady run rate. 3 overs gone, Zimbabwe 23/0
Cephas Zhuwao has blasted Malik for a six and four in the first over. Expensive first over from Pakistan as Zimbabwe reach 12/0 in the first over.
Solomon Mire and Cephas Zhuwao come out to bat for Zimbabwe and it is Shoaib Malik who starts with the new ball. HERE WE GO!
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Solomon Mire, Cephas Zhuwao, Hamilton Masakadza(c), Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor(w), Elton Chigumbura, Malcolm Waller, Tendai Chisoro, Chris Mpofu, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
Pakistan have won the toss and they have elected to field first against Zimbabwe.
In spite of playing at home, Zimbabwe have not managed to get off to a winning start in the tri-series, losing both their opening matches. They lost their opening match against Pakistan by 74 runs followed by a massive 100-run defeat to Australia. Can the home team bounce back against Pakistan?