Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score 4th T20I Tri-Series Live Streaming: Zimbabwe going strong despite losing two wickets

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score 4th T20I Tri-Series Live Streaming: Zimbabwe had a poor start to the T20I tri-series at home against Pakistan and Australia. The side lost the first match against Pakistan by 74 runs, while they lost to Australia by 100 runs on Tuesday. The hosts will now face Pakistan again as they look to bounce back from the string of defeats and make it to the final of the tri-series. The road, though will be difficult, as Pakistan, who lost to Australia by 9 wickets, will be eager to step up and pick up another win. Catch Live score and updates as Pakistan take on Zimbabwe.