Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 Tri-series live streaming: Zimbabwe win toss, opt to field against Pakistan

The missing list

For Zimbabwe: Sikander Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine and Graeme Cremer are all missing due to unfulfilled payments going so far as last year. They've got Hamilton Masakadza as captain and Lalchand Rajput as coach

For Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad is missing after a positive dope test; Babar Azam with injury and Imad Wasim is rested