Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 Tri-series live streaming: Zimbabwe win toss, opt to field against Pakistan

Sunday, July 01, 2018
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 Tri-series live streaming: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from Zimbabwe vs Pakistan in 1st T20 of tri-series.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 1, 2018 1:12:00 pm
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live: Zimbabwe take on Pakistan in 1st T20 of the tri-series at Harare. (Source: PCB Twitter)

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Tri-series live streaming: Pakistan come into the tri-series with 11 wins in their last 12 T20s and are the top-ranked side in the world. Against them, today, are a Zimbabwe side in a disarray following pay disagreement between players and board. Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine are all missing for Zimbabwe while Pakistan too have their own personnel concerns. Babar Azam, world’s top-ranked T20 batsman, is missing due to injury, as is spinner Imad Wasim. But they have Mohammad Amir in the midst contrary to reports.

Live Blog

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 Tri-series live score and updates:

13:12 (IST) 01 Jul 2018
Playing XI

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

13:05 (IST) 01 Jul 2018
TOSS!

Zimbabwe have won the toss and opted to field at Harare. 

13:02 (IST) 01 Jul 2018
The missing list

For Zimbabwe: Sikander Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine and Graeme Cremer are all missing due to unfulfilled payments going so far as last year. They've got Hamilton Masakadza as captain and Lalchand Rajput as coach

For Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad is missing after a positive dope test; Babar Azam with injury and Imad Wasim is rested

12:50 (IST) 01 Jul 2018
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the T20 tri-series in Zimbabwe. The hosts get things underway against Pakistan. A serious mismatch in form and in terms of personnel also. 

pakistan vs sri lanka, pak vs sl, pakistan cricket Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live: Shoaib Malik is nearing the 2000 run mark in T20s. (AP File)

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live: Zimbabwe have had the ability to produce surprises in limited over contests when they're playing at home. But following the disagreement between playrs and board over payments, the mismatch between teams could be quite evident as top-ranked Pakistan and a strong Australia come for a T20 tri-series. Graeme Cremer, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine all won't be playing with Hamilton Masakadza named captain just 24 hours before the game.

Zimbabwe Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (c), Cephas Zhuwao, Chamu Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Tarisai Musakanda, Malcolm Waller, PJ Moor, Tendai Chisoro, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Mpofu, Ryan Burl, Solomon Mire, Wellington Masakadza, Elton Chigumbura, Ryan Murray

Pakistan Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan.

