scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 16, 2021
Must Read

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh (ZIM v BAN 1st ODI) live streaming: When and where to watch match Live in India?

Bangladesh had a great start to their tour with a remarkable Test win. In the ICC Super league standings, they are currently at the second spot with 50 points.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 16, 2021 12:00:38 pm
BAN vs ZIM, ZIM vs BAN, 1st ODIBangladesh vs Zimbabwe (BAN vs ZIM) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online (BangladeshCricket/Twitter)

Hosts Zimbabwe will lock horns with visitors Bangladesh in first of the three-match ODI series at Harare Sports Club, Harare on Friday.

The ODI series is a part of the ICC Super League and is a significant clash in terms of 2023 World Cup qualification. Bangladesh are confident of their win after beating Zimbabwe in a one-off Test by 220 runs.

The live streaming details of BAN v ZIM 1st ODI:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

When and what time Bangladesh and Zimbabwe 1st ODI will begin?

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe 1st ODI will begin at 13:00 PM IST on Friday (July 16) at Harare Sports Club, Harare. The toss will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast Bangladesh and Zimbabwe 1st ODI in India?

The Bangladesh and Zimbabwe 1st ODI will not have a live telecast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh and Zimbabwe 1st ODI?

The Bangladesh and Zimbabwe 1st ODI can be streamed live on FanCode App.

Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mossadek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Wesley Madhevere, Brendan Taylor (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Yashpal sharma
Old pictures of India’s 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jul 16: Latest News