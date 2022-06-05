Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan (ZIM vs AFG) second ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch 2nd ODI match Live?

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan (ZIM vs AFG second ODI Live Streaming: Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are locking horns in the second ODI in Harare on Monday. The visitors are looking to clinch a series win as Hashmatullah Shahidi is leading the side for the first time as a limited-overs captain. Afghanistan won the first match by 60 runs.

ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XIs:

Zimbabwe Predicted Playing XI: Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wessley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga

Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad

Second Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan ODI details:

When will the second Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan ODI be played?

The second ODI match betweenZimbabwe vs Afghanistan will take place on June 6, Sunday.

Where will the second ODI match Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan be played?

The second ODI match between Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe.

What time will the second ODI match Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan begin?

The match between Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan will begin at 2:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan second ODI match?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan second ODI match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan second ODI match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.