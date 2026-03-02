Middle East tensions delay Zimbabwe’s return from India after T20 World Cup

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Travel disruptions linked to the evolving situation in the Middle East have delayed Zimbabwe’s return from India after their campaign in the T20 World Cup, with cricket authorities working to arrange alternate travel routes.
In a statement, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed that the players and support staff remain safe despite the change in plans.
“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men’s team remains safe and well in India following the conclusion of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign,” Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement on X.
The squad had originally planned to travel home via Dubai, a common transit hub for teams flying between South Asia and southern Africa. However, flights through parts of the Middle East have been affected amid the ongoing regional tensions and security-related airspace disruptions, which have forced airlines to alter routes, delay services or temporarily suspend certain connections.
“The squad was scheduled to return home via Dubai, but travel plans have been affected by the evolving situation in the Middle East, which has disrupted key transit routes,” the board added in the statement.
The travel situation has prompted cricket’s global governing body to step in and coordinate with airlines to ensure the team’s safe return.
“The International Cricket Council (ICC) has activated contingency measures and is working with international carriers to secure alternative travel arrangements,” the statement added.
Zimbabwe Cricket said it remains closely engaged with officials and the team on the ground as they work toward a solution.
“ZC remains in constant communication with the ICC and team management on the ground to ensure the squad’s safe and timely return.”
For now, the players will remain in India until revised travel arrangements are finalised, with authorities indicating that updates will follow once plans are confirmed.
“Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” the statement said.
