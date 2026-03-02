Middle East tensions delay Zimbabwe’s return from India after T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe's return from India has been delayed due to travel disruption caused by US-Israel strikes on Iran. (PHOTO: AP)

Travel disruptions linked to the evolving situation in the Middle East have delayed Zimbabwe’s return from India after their campaign in the T20 World Cup, with cricket authorities working to arrange alternate travel routes.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed that the players and support staff remain safe despite the change in plans.

“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men’s team remains safe and well in India following the conclusion of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign,” Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement on X.

