Zimbabwe begin journey back home from India after travel disruptions amid US-Israel-Iran conflict

Zimbawe Cricket said that the team is departing for Harare in batches and that the first group of players are leaving on Thursday. (AP Photo)

Zimbabwe Cricket said on Thursday that the men’s cricket team are on their way back home from India after playing the 2026 T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe’s return home had been delayed due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict after the team’s campaign ended in the Super Eights.

Zimbawe Cricket said that the team is departing for Harare in batches and that the first group of players are leaving on Thursday. “Zimbabwe Cricket confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men’s team participating in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 are on their way home from India after the International Cricket Council secured alternative travel arrangements following recent transit disruptions,” the board said in a statement on ‘X’.