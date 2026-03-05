Zimbabwe begin journey back home from India after travel disruptions amid US-Israel-Iran conflict

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Zimbabwe Cricket said on Thursday that the men’s cricket team are on their way back home from India after playing the 2026 T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe’s return home had been delayed due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict after the team’s campaign ended in the Super Eights.
Zimbawe Cricket said that the team is departing for Harare in batches and that the first group of players are leaving on Thursday. “Zimbabwe Cricket confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men’s team participating in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 are on their way home from India after the International Cricket Council secured alternative travel arrangements following recent transit disruptions,” the board said in a statement on ‘X’.
“Due to flight availability and revised routing, the squad will return to Harare in batches. The first group of players departed India today, Wednesday, while the final group is scheduled to leave on Friday afternoon,” it added. Zimbabwe’s original travel route was via Dubai on an Emirates flight but it had to be altered. However, flights through parts of the Middle East have been affected amid the ongoing regional tensions and security-related airspace disruptions, which have forced airlines to alter routes, delay services or temporarily suspend certain connections.
The travel situation has prompted cricket’s global governing body to step in and coordinate with airlines to ensure the team’s safe return.
“The International Cricket Council (ICC) has activated contingency measures and is working with international carriers to secure alternative travel arrangements,” a statement from Zimbabwe Cricket had earlier said. Zimbabwe remarkably reached the Super Eights after pipping Australia to the top of the table in Group B. They won all their group games, barring one against Ireland which had been washed out. This included victories against Sri Lanka at their own home and Australia, the 2021 champions. In the Super Eights, however, Zimbabwe ended up losing all their games to South Africa, India and the West Indies. They finished bottom of their group.
