Zimbabwe Cricket suspended from ICC after breach of constitution

Zimbabwe Cricket has been suspended with immediate effect, the International Cricket Council said in a statement on Thursday. The decision was taken in the ICC Annual Conference in London.

Zimbabwe Cricket has been suspended from membership of the International Cricket Council (ICC) with immediate effect. The decision was taken during the ICC Annual Conference in London.

The ICC unanimously took the decision stating that Zimbabwe Cricket had been unable to provide a process for conducting free and democratic elections.

Stating that the full-time member had been unable to fulfill their obligation to ‘provide a process for free and democratic elections and to ensure that there is no government interference in its administration for cricket.’

“We do not take the decision to suspend a Member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference,” said ICC chairman Shashank Manohar.

“What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked. The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution,” he added.

With this decision, Zimbabwe cricket will no longer receive ICC funding and representative teams from the country will be barred from participating at ICC events.

This move puts Zimbabwe’s participation in next years Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in jeopardy.

