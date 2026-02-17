T20 World Cup: How Zimbabwe flies the flag for cricket’s lesser lights

Reaching the Super Eights at Australia's expense has given a shot in the arm to other sides derisively called 'minnows'

Written by: Tushar Bhaduri
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 10:02 PM IST
Zimbabwe qualified for Super 8 in T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)Zimbabwe qualified for Super 8 in T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

Though they are nominally an ICC Full Member Nation, Zimbabwe’s progress would be a shot in the arm for Associate teams, who have run several big sides close at the T20 World Cup without actually getting over the line.

The Netherlands, the United States, Nepal, UAE and Italy were within touching distance of huge upsets, but it was Zimbabwe who ended decades of disappointment, heartbreak and turmoil to overturn cricketing powerhouses Australia to gatecrash a party which the game’s decision-makers had envisioned to be reserved for the big boys.

The 20-over format is more conducive to such unexpected results, but the achievement is still significant in a sport which functions, at the elite level at least, as almost a closed shop.

An individual who knows what so-called minnows are up against and how to get the best out of them is former India international Lalchand Rajput. The former Mumbai stalwart, who played two Tests and four ODIs in the 1980s, is now the UAE head coach and had previous stints with Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe, world cricket’s much-liked giant-slayers, are back

“I was there (Zimbabwe) for five years, we did well. And now I’m really happy that they beat Australia. It will be good for Zimbabwe cricket as well, because the last time they didn’t qualify for the World Cup. This will be a good platform for them to show that they are a better team than what is expected of them,” Rajput said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Lalchand Rajput during his time as Zimbabwe coach. (PHOTO: Abu Dhabi Cricket) FILE PHOTO: Lalchand Rajput during his time as Zimbabwe coach. (PHOTO: Abu Dhabi Cricket)

There may have been some scepticism about a 20-team World Cup, but for a person intricately involved with the cricketing development of the lesser sides, their impressive performance is not a big surprise, even if their goals going into a major tournament are quite different from those of the top sides.

Story continues below this ad

“We come with a positive frame of mind that we can upset anybody. In T20, one over can change the game. The players start believing that they can play good cricket against better teams. It’s a journey and a process because you cannot change any team or any player overnight,” the manager for the Indian team when it won the 2007 ICC World T20 said.

Challenges remain

However, the drawbacks confronting most of these teams are the same – a lack of facilities and exposure against top sides.

“The associate countries don’t play many matches against the best players of the world. They have to come out of that shell as well. Once you start winning games, the confidence level goes up and they start playing even better,” Rajput said.

“Until you play matches, you won’t be in that situation. No matter how much net practice you do, how can you come out of tight situations like 80-5? How can you win a match if you need 30 runs in the last two overs? You might win only one out of five games, but it will increase your confidence that next time if you are in the same situation, you will be able to win.”

Story continues below this ad

The UAE, at least, had impressive facilities to use in their country, which hosts the ICC headquarters. The Netherlands’ preparation for the T20 World Cup took them to South Africa, India and Sri Lanka. While having a taste of conditions and pitches in different parts of the world is beneficial for cricketing development, it was not always a matter of choice, and points to the various challenges less-fancied teams face in getting more competitive against the big sides.

ALSO READ | Australia knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026 in group stage following Zimbabwe-Ireland washout in Pallekele

The timing of the tournament, just as the northern hemisphere is coming out of winter, left the Dutch with precious few opportunities to train at home. The headquarters of the Royal Dutch Cricket Association was under snow as recently as last month, so the players had to go abroad for training and preparation.

“Some of our players went to South Africa, while others came to Mumbai and Chennai before leaving for our opening game in Colombo,” Dutch team manager Jon van Vliet said.

Story continues below this ad

Most Dutch players also have to ply their trade elsewhere to earn a livelihood. “Quite a few of us play in the UK. I think about four or five players play county cricket,” all-rounder Colin Ackermann said. “I play for Durham, Tim van der Gugten plays at Kent, and Roelof van der Merwe was at Somerset for a number of years. The rest play club cricket in the Netherlands. It isn’t professional, but there is a professional structure coming into place. There are a few central contracts — I think around seven for the coming year.”

Bowling all-rounder Saqib Zulfiqar works with ABN-Amro Bank.

Play more, win more

With matches against top teams few and far between, it’s no surprise that the difference between giving fancied sides a scare and actually crossing the finish line lay in the lack of adequate exposure.

“Coming into this tournament, our last match against a full-member nation was against Bangladesh in August last year. We train extremely hard as a group, but we definitely need more match exposure against top teams,” Ackermann said.

Namibia are in the same boat, as explained by their captain Gerhard Erasmus. “Exposure is what physically gets you on this level – that pressure, that sort of exposure that you have from crowd to media to big stadiums to lights, something we don’t have in Namibia,” the 30-year-old all-rounder said. “It gives them a little bit more smarts at that level of the game. Your skill set also goes up.”

Story continues below this ad

Erasmus believes the ‘Associate Nation’ to be just a tag. “That’s because of infrastructure and the fact that you must qualify for it. But I don’t see anyone as less or as an Associate Nation. For us, it’s always about trying to shake off that feeling that you are less than the other nations. For me, it’s just an exposure thing,” he said, adding, “if we have that exposure, those 50-50 moments will turn into more wins.”

Tushar Bhaduri
Tushar Bhaduri

Tushar Bhaduri is a highly experienced sports journalist with The Indian Express, based in Delhi. He has been a journalist for 25 years, with 20 of those dedicated to sports reporting. Professional Background Expertise: Tushar writes on a wide variety of sports, focusing on the "bigger picture" and identifying underlying trends that impact the sporting world. Experience: He has covered numerous major global sporting events over his long career. Writing Style: He is known for providing analytical depth, often exploring governance, sportsmanship, and tactical evolutions in games like cricket, golf, and hockey. Recent Notable Articles (2025) His recent work highlights his diverse interests, ranging from the business of golf to major international cricket tournaments: Golf and Athlete Ventures: "In turf battle of golf leagues, Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh in opposite camps" (Dec 11, 2025) — A piece on the rivalry between new golf leagues promoted by Indian cricket legends. "Golf's glittering stars in India: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood... battle for $4million prize" (Oct 14, 2025) — Coverage of the biggest-ever golf tournament in India. Cricket and World Cups: "How rains in Colombo helped India stay alive in the ICC Women's World Cup" (Oct 22, 2025). "Champions Trophy: How Glenn Maxwell brain-fade proved costly" (Mar 4, 2025) — Analysis of a critical turning point in the IND vs AUS match. "IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In PBKS and RCB, the league's underachievers look to take one step closer" (May 28, 2025). Thought Pieces and Policy: "Sportsmanship is going out of fashion" (Oct 8, 2025) — An editorial on the blurring lines between passion and provocation across various sports like chess, golf, and cricket. "Can the Italian Open really become the fifth Grand Slam in tennis?" (May 20, 2024). Olympic Sports: "Paris Olympics hockey: Why the defeat to Belgium ushers in hope and optimism for India" (Aug 1, 2024). Topics of Interest Tushar frequently writes about IPL strategy, ICC tournament planning, and profiles of rising stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He also maintains a keen interest in historical sports narratives, such as the legacy of Dhyan Chand. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe, world cricket's much-liked giant-slayers, are back
Zimbabwe qualified for the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2026 ahead of Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Felt like I was contesting my first World Championships: Para badminton star Pramod Bhagat on winning sixth title after WADA ban
Indian para shuttler defeated Indonesia's Irfan to win 6th World Para Championship title in Bahrain. (PHOTO: Special Arrangement)
Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 former captains urging Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with 'immediate medical attention'
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Australia knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026 in group stage following Zimbabwe-Ireland washout in Pallekele
Australia are knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2026 in group stage as Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe qualify to Super 8s. (PHOTO: AP)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
‘World’s only helicopter to fly at Everest heights will be made in India’: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)
Bleeding in brain, broken ribs: Autopsy report of Delhi man mowed down by minor
Delhi accident
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Salim Khan
Will BMC blacklisting Aditya Dhar's studio delay Dhurandhar 2's March 19 release? Jio Studios responds, legal loophole emerges
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on track for March 19 release.
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe, world cricket's much-liked giant-slayers, are back
Zimbabwe qualified for the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2026 ahead of Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Felt like I was contesting my first World Championships: Para badminton star Pramod Bhagat on winning sixth title after WADA ban
Indian para shuttler defeated Indonesia's Irfan to win 6th World Para Championship title in Bahrain. (PHOTO: Special Arrangement)
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Some of the world’s cutest rat species that will melt your heart
Kangaroo Rat
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Advertisement
Feb 17: Latest News