Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs, pull off first major upset of 2026 T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe on Friday stunned former champions Australia by 23 runs in the 2026 T20 World Cup Group B match between the two sides at the R Premadasa Stadium. Chasing a target of 170, Australia were sent packing for a score of 146. Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani led the way with figures of 4/17. Zimbabwe have gone up to second on the Group B table with the win, level on points with top-placed Sri Lanka. Australia, on the other hand, remain third with two points in two matches. Only the top two from each group will go through to the Super Eights.

Zimbabwe picked as many as four wickets in the powerplay, leaving Australia tottering at 29/4 at one point. Muzarabani and Brad Evans removed Australia’s Josh Inglis, Cam Green, Tim David and Travis Head within the first four overs. Glenn Maxwell and Matt Renshaw then held up the Australian hopes for a while but they could never quite get going at a decent run rate. Maxwell eventually fell after an uncharacteristically sluggish innings, putting together just 31 runs in 32 balls.