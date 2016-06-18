Zimbabwe tour gave gave me limelight and chance to play for India: MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is leading India on the tour of Zimbabwe. (Source: BCCI) MS Dhoni is leading India on the tour of Zimbabwe. (Source: BCCI)

India’s second string team is on tour of Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI and T20Is series apiece. India have already clinched the ODI series after outplaying the host team 3-0 and would commence the T20Is series on Saturday.

The Men in Blue visited the Indian High Comission in Zimbabwe and the Indian skipper MS Dhoni was asked to deliver a speech on the occasion. Here’s a look at what Dhoni had to say.

“A very good evening to honourable high commissioner of India, all the special guest over here. It’s always a pleasure to India House irrespective of which country we are in. Today again it’s a very special day, so on the behalf on the team and BCCI, I would like to thank sir for inviting us over”.

India’s limited overs skipper also talked about how special Zimbabwe tour has been from him and in what way he got recognition.

“As you know Zimbabwe is a special place for me, the reason being before playing for India, this was the tour that really gave me the chance to go into the limelight and play for India. So it’s a very special place for me and I have always enjoyed coming here. I think it’s the third time for me.”

Weather turned out to be another concern for MS Dhoni.

“Apart from that I would like to say as sir mentioned earlier it’s quite cold outside but after going through IPL and everything, we are definitely loving the weather around here. It’s pleasant and nice. I promise I won’t take a lot of time but what I would like to say is definitely all of you over here are very keen to meet the cricketers.”

“This is the future of Indian cricket. Generally Zimbabwe tour is where we give all our youngsters a chance to come and see what international cricket is. So, this gives you a chance to meet the stars. You never know the next time when they come over here they maybe the next big stars of India. So, enjoy this moment but at the same time what I would like to request is, I know it’s a modern world where all the cameras and the mobile phones are there so, it would be nice if you click a picture and move on so that others get a chance to interact. We play a team sport so i want you also become like a team. If we are nice everybody will get a chance to have a picture. I don’t see too many people so that’s something that can be achieved.”, the former India Test captain said.

“Again it’s a special night, I don’t know how many youngsters know it gives you an opportunity to be on Indian territory outside of India. So, it’s always a special day and you get a chance to meet the community people, the Indian community people and at the same time the distinguished guests of the high commissioner so, it’s a pleasure being here. “, he said.

MS Dhoni also warned about the sense of humor of his young teammates.

“Let’s enjoy the weather and the moment. You all have a nice interaction but I warn they all have a nice sense of humor. So giving them a chance, definitely they try to hit a six. So with good sportsmen spirit, I think there will be plenty of jokes that will go around but I think that would be fun because that’s what we want it to be. Thanks, thanks again sir. “

