T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe beat Scotland by five wickets to take the final spot in Super 12

T20 World Cup 2022: In the shootout for the last super 12 spot, it was Zimbabwe who beat Scotland by 5 wickets and 9 balls to spare, while chasing a mediocre target of 133 runs at Blundstone Arena in Hobart.

In what can be best described as a comfortable chase, Craig Ervine played a captain’s knock with 58 runs of 54 deliveries. Sikandar Raza continued his hot streak and smashed 40 of just 23 balls taking the game away from Scotland in the middle overs.

At 42/3, Zimbabwe did seem in trouble but it was Raza and Ervine who got together and the pair manipulated the field well by rotating the strike and hitting the loose balls to fetch timely boundaries, thus keeping the run rate in check.

The partnership was worth 66(48).

For Scotland, Josh Davey was the pick of the bowlers with a couple of wickets.

Earlier in the first innings, Scotland scored 132/6 in their quota of overs. In form batsman, George Munsey scored 54 off 51 deliveries. On a wicket where the oddball was stopping a bit, the Scottish batter found it hard to score.

Incidentally, they couldn’t hit a single six in their entire innings.

After getting a decent start in the powerplay with 43 runs the batters couldn’t change the gears. Calum Macleod, despite trying to up the ante, ended up scoring 25(26).

Zimbabwe bowler Tendai Chatara had a brilliant outing with the ball. The 31-year-old bowled his four overs and gave away just 14 runs, picking up two wickets in the crucial moments in the game.

Advertisement

In the earlier game, Ireland knocked out two-time champion West Indies out of the T20 World Cup 2022. Ireland will join Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa and the Netherlands in group 2.

Zimbabwe will join Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in group 1.

The super 12 round will start on Saturday with Australia taking on New Zealand in the opening encounter at Sydney.