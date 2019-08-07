Zimbabwe replaced by Nigeria in Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

Zimbabwe will be replaced by Nigeria for the final spot of the Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, because of the recent administrative hiccups, which led to their suspension from ICC. The qualifiers are scheduled to be played in UAE in October.

Nigeria, which finished third in the Africa Men’s Qualifier, will be the third country from the continent in the qualifiers, along with Kenya and Namibia. The Men’s Qualifier will feature the three African nations and UAE, Hong Kong, Ireland, Jersey, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Singapore and two teams from the Americas Final, which is due to be held later this month.

Among them, the top six will advance to the 2020 Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in October-November next year in Australia.

After Zimbabwe’s removal from the process, at least one Associate nation is guaranteed to reach the 12-team main draw of the tournament. The six teams from the qualifiers will be joined by Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in October, from where the top two teams from each group will join the main draw.

The top eight teams on the ICC T20I rankings table have already qualified for Super 12s automatically.

Meanwhile, Namibia have received a chance of securing a maiden entry to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be played in Australia next year, because of Zimbabwe’s crisis as well. They had finished second behind Zimbabwe in the African Qualifiers.

Reacting to the development, Zimbabwe cricketer Sikandar Raza slammed the international cricket governing body and said the move has left him ‘speechless.’ Taking a dig at ICC, Raja tweeted: “Just speechless at this decision by @ICC. So if @ICC have anymore surprises for us please don’t be shy, just get them ALL out now so that we can plan our unemployed lives a bit better. Regards An unemployed ,frustrated and out of opportunities Cricketer”