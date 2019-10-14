Zimbabwe, Nepal readmitted as ICC members

Zimbabwe and Nepal were re-admitted as ICC members in a meeting held in Dubai on Monday.

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar said in a press release: “I would like to thank the Zimbabwe Sports Minister for her commitment to the reinstatement of Zimbabwe Cricket. Her desire to work in support of Zimbabwe Cricket was clear and she has unconditionally complied with the conditions set down by the ICC Board. Funding to Zimbabwe Cricket will continue to be on a controlled basis as part of a collective effort behind getting the game in Zimbabwe back on an even keel.”

Zimbabwe will now be able to take up their place in the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup in January and the ICC Super League later in 2020.

Zimbabwe Cricket had been suspended from membership of the International Cricket Council (ICC) with immediate effect in July this year. The decision was taken during the ICC Annual Conference in London.

The ICC unanimously took the resolution and said that the reason behind the move was because Zimbabwe Cricket had been unable to provide a process for conducting free and democratic elections.

“The full-time member failed to fulfil their obligation to provide a process for free and democratic elections and to ensure that there is no government interference in its administration for cricket,” the ICC had said.

Nepal had been banned in 2016 for “governmental interference” as well.

Election of a 17-member Central Working Committee for the Cricket Association (CAN) of Nepal were completed earlier this month and paved the way for the re-admittance of the CAN.

Manohar added: “Given the progress made in Nepal, a transition plan will now be developed for the Cricket Association of Nepal to support full compliance with Associate Membership criteria, which will also involve controlled funding.”