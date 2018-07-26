Zimbabwe Cricket unable to meet July 25 deadline to pay dues to players

Zimbabwe Cricket has not been able to pay dues to cricketers. (Source: AP) Zimbabwe Cricket has not been able to pay dues to cricketers. (Source: AP)

Zimbabwe Cricket failed to hold true to its promise of clearing all the outstanding player and support staff salaries by July 25. In a statement released by the cricketing body on Monday, Zimbabwe Cricket said that the controlled spending plan, cited by the ICC on the financial lifeline given to the board at ICC’s annual conference in June, has caused a delay in the release of funds.

“When the commitment to pay the salaries and match fees was made, ZC was not aware of the stringent measures that the International Cricket Council (ICC) would introduce as part of the controlled spending which has slowed down the release of expected funds,” the statement from Zimbabwe Cricket said.

The statement further added that ZC and ICC will look towards fast-tracking some monies, for the salaries to be paid to the cricketers and staff members. “However, the ICC and ZC have worked on an interim arrangement to fast-track an exceptional payment specifically for staff and players. The exact details and timing of this payment will be known within 48 hours,” it said.

The non-payment of dues to the cricketers has led to much disturbance over the past few months and saw several key players, including Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine, pulling out of the recent home series against Pakistan and Australia. The T20I tri-series was won by Pakistan, as Zimbabwe failed to make it into the final. Zimbabwe also suffered a complete whitewash at the hands of Pakistan in the 5-match ODI series.

