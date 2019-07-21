Toggle Menu
No Bangladesh tour as Zimbabwe Cricket unable to fulfill international obligationshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/zimbabwe-cricket-suspension-by-icc-bangladesh-tri-series-t20-tour-5840053/

No Bangladesh tour as Zimbabwe Cricket unable to fulfill international obligations

Zimbabwe was earlier scheduled to travel to Bangladesh in September for a T20I triangular series against the hosts and Afghanistan.

Zimbabwe Cricket announced that they won’t stage the domestic competitions and will also not take part in the international fixtures in the upcoming season.

Days after the ICC decided to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket’s full membership, the country’s cricket board announced that they won’t be able to stage the domestic competitions or fulfill the international obligations in the upcoming season.

The team was earlier scheduled to travel to Bangladesh in September for a T20I triangular series against the hosts and Afghanistan. But with after ICC’s decison, the national side will not be able to abide by Future Tours Programme (FTP), which includes playing International cricket. The board also mentioned that the move has jeopardised both Men’s and Women’s team participation in ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

“The ICC had also awarded Zimbabwe the right to host another global qualifier event next, but that now hangs in the balance,” the statement released by Zimbabwe Cricket said.

ALSO READ | What ICC’s decision to suspend Zimbabwe means

Zimbabwe Cricket also stated they are ready to cooperate with Sports and Recreation Commission and other stakeholders to bring the sport back into operation within the guidelines of ICC.

Advertising

“We would like to see our teams playing again as soon as possible and the ZC board is ready to cooperate with the SRC and other stakeholders to get Zimbabwe back to operating within the confines of the ICC statutes again,” the statement added.

Highlighting the effect of the suspension on players and staffs, Zimbabwe Cricket Board said, “In all this, players and staff are bearing the brunt of the standoff and they might be forced to go for months or forever without their salaries and match fees.”

Meanwhile, as per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh Cricket Board has said that Zimbabwe’s participation in the upcoming tri-series is not their decision and if the team opts out of the tournament, it will turn into a bilateral series.

Speaking on the development, Zimbabwe cricketer Sikandar Raza stated that the move brought an abrupt end to his international career.

The move has also put the country’s women cricket into disarray. Zimbabwe Women’s team tour to Ireland was canceled at the last moment and their participation in the upcoming T20 Qualifier in Scotland seems impossible.

“A chance for a ticket to different life, for millions of women out there in Zimbabwe,” national captain Mary-Anne Musonda tweeted. “For generations of girls and women to come. Vanished in 3 weeks. Okay. Life. I’m sorry Lady Chevrons. I led. I tried.”

The Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA) has urged the cricket governing body to address the effect of the move on players. “The Zimbabwean players have endured years of hardship under the previous board of ZC,” FICA executive chairman Tony Irish said.

“This has included many instances of non-payment and frequent breaches of their playing contracts. We have asked ICC to consider some mechanism to enable player contracts to be honoured despite the unfortunate suspension of the new board of ZC. Some of the domestic players in Zimbabwe live a hand-to-mouth existence, and there is an important ‘human’ element to this situation which we believe needs to be addressed.”

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mohali boy Simi Singh, now an Irish citizen, to play in Europe T20 Slam
2 Selectors need to bite the bullet, rest Virat Kohli for West Indies tour
3 India tour of WI: Back to the future