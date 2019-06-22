Toggle Menu
Zimbabwe cricket board suspended by government body

The Zimbabwe cricket board has been suspended by a government body that oversees sport in the country after allegations of corruption.

The Zimbabwe cricket board is the subject of an investigation into fraud and the misuse of money, which also includes money received from the International Cricket Council (File Photo)

The sports and recreation commission last week ordered Zimbabwe Cricket not to hold elections for leadership positions until an investigation was conducted. Zimbabwe Cricket defied the order.

The SRC says officials at ZC are the subject of an investigation into fraud and the misuse of money, which also includes money received from the International Cricket Council.

The SRC has appointed an interim committee headed by former Zimbabwe cricket board chairman and CEO Dave Ellman-Brown to run ZC.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

