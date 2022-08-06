Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in ODI for first time since 2013

Updated: August 6, 2022 12:29:09 pm
Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in a one-day international for the first time in more than nine years with one of its greatest comebacks.
Bangladesh was made to bat first and posted an imposing 303-2 at Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe replied with 307-5 and 10 balls to spare, pulling off its equal third highest chase. Zimbabwe lost its openers in the first two overs and was 62-3, but Innocent Kaia and Sikandar Raza both scored centuries — achieved in the same over — to lead their team to win the first of three ODIs.
#InnocentKaia's ton steadied the ship for Zimbabwe and got the job done for his team.
Watch all the action from the Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe LIVE, exclusively on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/CHsPGFv1Q0@ZimCricketv @BCBtigers#ZIMvBAN pic.twitter.com/NH6e4LbDh3
— FanCode (@FanCode) August 5, 2022
Even after losing 19 straight ODIs to Bangladesh, victory was no surprise. Zimbabwe won the preceding T20 series 2-1, its first against a full ICC member.
Kaia, playing his fourth ODI, accidentally ran out Wessly Madhevere while trying for a second single, and dropped Zimbabwe to 62-3 in the 14th over.But he and Raza, in his 115th ODI, set about repairing the damage and counterattacking.
Kaia was dropped on 68 and 74 in the same over, and reached his maiden hundred off 115 balls. Two balls later, Raza got to his fourth hundred from 81 balls, the third fastest for Zimbabwe. It was only the second time two Zimbabwe batsmen scored centuries in the same ODI. The last time was in 2004.
“Innocent was brilliant out there,” Raza said.“At one point I thought we were slightly behind the game, so all I was trying to focus on is to back him and tell him that if we stay here we win this game together, to try and calm him down and try and encourage him to play good cricketing shots.”
The brilliant partnership ended at 254-4 when Kaia tried to slog Mosaddek Hossain across the line and top-edged to short fine leg. His 110 off 122 balls included 11 boundaries and two sixes, and Zimbabwe’s target was down basically to a run-a-ball.
Raza finished off the match by pulling a Mosaddek delivery for a six-over midwicket. Raza was 135 not out from 109 balls. He hit eight boundaries and six sixes. Bangladesh’s innings looked a match-winner.
The top four batsmen scored the fifties in one innings for the first time in eight years. But they batted relatively conservatively considering all the wickets in hand. There were only two boundaries in the last three overs. Captain and opener Tamim Iqbal, the only Bangladesh batsman with more than 7,000 ODI runs, passed 8,000 then was soon out for 62.
Liton Das retired hurt on 81 off 89 balls when he pulled a hamstring running a single. He’s been ruled out for the rest of the series and could be sidelined for a month, putting his Asia Cup prospects in doubt.After 40 overs, they were 213-1 and set up for a big score
Subscriber Only Stories
But Anamul Haque was caught out in the deep for 73 off 62 and Mushfiqur Rahim finished 52 not out from 49.The second ODI is on Sunday.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaningPremium
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in ODI for first time since 2013
Amazon is reportedly buying Roomba vaccum maker iRobot Corp.
What the brouhaha over MP Mahua Moitra’s LV in Parliament says about aspiration and resentment
Delhi: Two African men apprehended for ‘making fake Indian visas’
National Lok Adalat in Noida on Aug 13, officials directed to ensure disposal of maximum cases
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: India vs England in Cricket, India vs South Africa in hockey
New Zealand sweep T20 series in the Netherlands
Xiaomi Independence Day and Rakhi sale: Xiaomi 12 Pro at Rs 49,999 and other offers
Ketki Dave resumed work two days after husband Rasik Dave’s death: ‘Don’t want anyone to suffer because of me’
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match live?
IT employees’ union seeks tribunals to fast-track cases on lay-offs in industry
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag