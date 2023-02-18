scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Zimbabwe ban fan after attempt to involve player in match fixing

Edward Walter Mupangano, a 27-year-old from Harare, was banned by Zimbabwe Cricket after approaching Luke Jongwe last August and sought to introduce him to an Indian bookmaker.

Zimbabwe players in action.(FILE)

A cricket supporter has received a five-year ban after he unsuccessfully tried to get a Zimbabwe international player involved in a spot-fixing deal, Zimbabwe Cricket announced on Saturday as it called for such offences to be criminalised.

The book maker allegedly wanted the player to bowl in a pre-arranged manner during an international match in return for a payment amounting to $7,000, a statement said.

“The facilitator himself would allegedly receive $3,000 if the planned corrupt activity was successful. Jongwe immediately reported the approach,” it added.

Following an investigation, Mupangano accepted a charge of violating Zimbabwe Cricket’s Anti-Corruption Code and was banned for five years from all ZC-affiliated cricket venues and events.

“ZC believes cases such as this demonstrate the urgent need for Zimbabwe to have a legal instrument to make fixing and any other sporting corruption a criminal offence.

“It is our view that harsh sanctions, including custodial sentences, will go a long way in helping cricket to curb one of the biggest threats to its credibility,” Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said.

“Criminalising match-fixing and spot-fixing will send a strong warning to offenders and would-be offenders that corruption has no place in cricket and those who engage in it should be jailed or put out of the game,” he added

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 14:18 IST
