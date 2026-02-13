How Zimbabwe out-bowled and out-batted Australia on a slow wicket at the Premadasa Stadium

From the opening day of this T20 World Cup, an upset has been looming. And at the end of the first week on Friday, Zimbabwe handed Australia a rude awakening in Colombo. After Zimbabwe’s batting unit came up with a fool-proof game plan on a slow Premadasa track to set Australia a 170-run target, their attack humbled Australia. For injury-hit Australia the 23-run loss will sting as they still have to face a spin-heavy Sri Lanka up next.

With former West Indian pace great Courtney Walsh their consultant, Zimbabwe struck early blows via their fast bowlers as Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans ran-through Australia’s top-order to leave them stuttering at 29/4. A target of 170 from there on was an uphill battle for the Australian on the slow wicket despite some power-hitters still to bat. With Marcus Stoinis picking up an injury to his hand while bowling, all their hopes centred around Glenn Maxwell. But once he departed for 32 off 31, it fell on Matt Renshaw to take the team home. The left-right combination played the waiting game during their 77-run partnership for the fifth wicket but Maxwell perished going for a big shot against leg spinner Ryan Burl only to play the ball onto his stumps. Renshaw was composed at the crease during his 44-ball 65 but with 31 runs needed from nine his attempt to clear the field ended in Burl’s hands in the mid-off region off the bowling of Muzarabani.