Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams return to Zimbabwe squad for South Africa, Bangladesh tour

Brendan Taylor has been included in the squad traveling to both South Africa and Bangladesh. (Reuters/File Photo) Brendan Taylor has been included in the squad traveling to both South Africa and Bangladesh. (Reuters/File Photo)

Zimbabwe Cricket Board on Thursday announced their squad for their upcoming tours to South Africa and Bangladesh. Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, who all opted out of the team during the tri-series against Pakistan and Australia in June, followed by a 5-match ODI series against Pakistan, on July, have been recalled to the squad. Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer, Williams, and Ervine had refused to be a part of the squad after the cricket board failed to pay their dues to players and staff members.

However, the cash-strapped Zimbabwe Cricket board were relieved from the financial burden last month with ICC offering to help the African nation to clear the outstanding dues to its players and staff members, under the apex body’s controlled funding payment plan.

Taylor, Ervine, and Williams have been included in the squad traveling to both South Africa and Bangladesh. The trio is a part of the ODI squads for both the tours as well as the Test squad for the two-match series in Bangladesh. Apart from the return of these players, Solomon Mire and Kyle Jarvis are also set to make a comeback after regaining full fitness.

Zimbabwe will start their new campaign by first taking on South Africa in a three-match ODI series beginning from September 30, in Kimberley. The two teams will also play three T20I against the Proteas after the culmination of 50-overs series. After the conclusion of the series in South Africa, Zimbabwe will head to Bangladesh where they will play a three-match ODI series followed by two Test matches. Skipper Hamilton Masakadza will lead the squad in all the three formats.

For South Africa tour

ODI Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Murray, Tendai Chatara

T20I Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Solomon Mire, Neville Madziva, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Christopher Mpofu, Chamu Chibhabha, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Tendai Chatara

For Bangladesh tour

ODI Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, John Nyumbu, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Tendai Chatara, Cephas Zhuwao

Test Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brian Chari, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Regis Chakabva, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, John Nyumbu, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd