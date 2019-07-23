Zimbabwe all-rounder Solomon Mire retires from all forms of cricket

Zimbabwe all-rounder Solomon Mire has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. The all-rounder made the announcement on social media took where he admitted that the decision was untimely.

“It is unfortunate and untimely however to leave under the current circumstances that are out of my control but I have decided to take a step in a new direction,” Mire said in a statement released on his personal Instagram account.

“Representing my country at the highest level for me has been the highest honour and service i could ever give and I have been extremely privileged to have been afforded the opportunity,” Mire wrote. “My short career has been a roller coaster of highs and lows, stops and starts frustrations and joys but will be one I shall look upon and cherish for the once in a lifetime opportunity I was lucky enough to experience and for that i would like to express my gratitude.”

“Also a special thanks to the fans,” he added. “I can hardly believe that I had fans from across the world, I’m sure most were friends and to the ones I’ll never meet, thank you all so much.

“I can say without a doubt that sport and in particular international cricket will always be my biggest lesson in life. Ever.”

29-year-old Mire has played two Tests, 47 ODIs and nine T20Is for his country. He has notched one century and five fifties across formats. He has also taken 14 wickets with the ball. His highest score of 112 was against Sri Lanka in 2017. His sparkling knock helped the team chase down a target of 317- a record for the highest successful chase on Sri Lankan soil.

Mire’s decision comes in the aftermath of the suspension handed to the Zimbabwe cricket board by the International Cricket Council (ICC).