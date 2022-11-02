scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: NED look to spoil ZIM party at Adelaide

By: Sports Desk
November 2, 2022 7:37:51 am
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, 34th Match, Super 12 Group 2: An out of contention Netherlands will take on Zimbabwe who are still looking to make inroads into the next stage. The team from Africa lost their way somewhat after that thrilling win against Pakistan, losing to Bangladesh in their last match in another closely contested affair.

Netherlands who are the first team to get knocked out of the World Cup will look for an upset so that they can at least get themselves on the board. This nothing to lose attitude of the Dutch might be detrimental to Zimbabwe if they get too complacent.

Follow live score and updates of ZIM vs NED from Adelaide below.

Knocked out of the T20 World Cup, the Netherlands look to upset Zimbabwe

T20 WC The only meeting between the two at the World T20 was in 2014 when Zimbabwe emerged victorious by five wickets.

Losing their first three games in the Super 12 to Bangladesh, India and Pakistan, Netherlands became the first team to be knocked out of the 2022 T20 World Cup final four contention. Thanks to their sensational one run win against Pakistan and a washed out game against South Africa, Zimbabwe still remain in the race for the semis. If that is to remain, a win against the Dutch is the minimum that has to go in Zimbabwe’s favor as the two lock horns at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

The two have previously met on four occasions in the format, with Zimbabwe winning twice, Netherlands winning one and a fourth that ended in a tie. The only meeting between the two at the World T20 was in 2014 when Zimbabwe emerged victorious by five wickets. (READ MORE)

