Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: NED look to spoil ZIM party at Adelaide

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, 34th Match, Super 12 Group 2: An out of contention Netherlands will take on Zimbabwe who are still looking to make inroads into the next stage. The team from Africa lost their way somewhat after that thrilling win against Pakistan, losing to Bangladesh in their last match in another closely contested affair.
Netherlands who are the first team to get knocked out of the World Cup will look for an upset so that they can at least get themselves on the board. This nothing to lose attitude of the Dutch might be detrimental to Zimbabwe if they get too complacent.
Follow live score and updates of ZIM vs NED from Adelaide below.