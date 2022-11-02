Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: NED look to spoil ZIM party at Adelaide

Knocked out of the T20 World Cup, the Netherlands look to upset Zimbabwe

The only meeting between the two at the World T20 was in 2014 when Zimbabwe emerged victorious by five wickets.

Losing their first three games in the Super 12 to Bangladesh, India and Pakistan, Netherlands became the first team to be knocked out of the 2022 T20 World Cup final four contention. Thanks to their sensational one run win against Pakistan and a washed out game against South Africa, Zimbabwe still remain in the race for the semis. If that is to remain, a win against the Dutch is the minimum that has to go in Zimbabwe’s favor as the two lock horns at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

The two have previously met on four occasions in the format, with Zimbabwe winning twice, Netherlands winning one and a fourth that ended in a tie. The only meeting between the two at the World T20 was in 2014 when Zimbabwe emerged victorious by five wickets.