scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Must Read

ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 live streaming: : When and where to watch ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20 live live in India.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 12, 2022 2:49:35 pm
ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20 live streaming| Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 Watch onlineZimbabwe Vs Afghanistan Match Live Streaming in India: Afghanistan have beaten Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I.

Zimbabwe are all set to face visitors Afghanistan in the second T20I match of the three-match series on Sunday.
After a 3-0 ODI series win over the hosts, the Mohammad Nabi-led Afghans have beaten Craig Ervine’s boys in the 1st T20I by 6 wickets on Saturday. Now Afghanistan will try their best to clinch the T20I series as well on Sunday.

ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20 Live Streaming Details

When and where to watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan (ZIM vs AFG) 2nd T20I Live in your country?

ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I will take place on June 12 (Sunday) at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

What time will Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan (ZIM vs AFG) 2nd T20I be played?

Best of Express Premium
At biotech startup event, typhoid RT-PCR, cataract detection via WhatsAppPremium
At biotech startup event, typhoid RT-PCR, cataract detection via WhatsApp
‘Hoping for more direct tax than expectations this fiscal; looking at cry...Premium
‘Hoping for more direct tax than expectations this fiscal; looking at cry...
Bride and without prejudicePremium
Bride and without prejudice
The shot of Rajiv Gandhi getting hit — history in a framePremium
The shot of Rajiv Gandhi getting hit — history in a frame
More Premium Stories >>

The match begins at 4:30 PM IST, 1 PM local time.

How to watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan (ZIM vs AFG) 2nd T20I live in India?

In India, the live telecast of the ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I match will not be available on any TV channels. However, you can watch the match live on FanCode app.

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Proteas defeat the hosts, win by 7 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 12: Latest News