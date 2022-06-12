ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

Zimbabwe are all set to face visitors Afghanistan in the second T20I match of the three-match series on Sunday.

After a 3-0 ODI series win over the hosts, the Mohammad Nabi-led Afghans have beaten Craig Ervine’s boys in the 1st T20I by 6 wickets on Saturday. Now Afghanistan will try their best to clinch the T20I series as well on Sunday.

ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20 Live Streaming Details

When and where to watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan (ZIM vs AFG) 2nd T20I Live in your country?

ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I will take place on June 12 (Sunday) at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

What time will Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan (ZIM vs AFG) 2nd T20I be played?

The match begins at 4:30 PM IST, 1 PM local time.

How to watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan (ZIM vs AFG) 2nd T20I live in India?

In India, the live telecast of the ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I match will not be available on any TV channels. However, you can watch the match live on FanCode app.