Zak Crawley, Jos Buttler partnership sends all-time Test records crashing

Zak Crawley, who had 314 Test runs from 11 innings before the 3rd Test vs Pakistan, scored a phenomenal 267 before falling to part-time spinner Asad Shafiq on Day 2. The 22-year-old’s highest score before this match had been 76.

Crawley’s First Class average is less than 31, but the commanding presence he had at the crease against Pakistan revealed no lack of confidence. How he used his height to get on top of the ball against seamers and to make long strides out to spinners is similar to how Kevin Pietersen went about his batting, said Michael Atherton.

# Before he fell, he had added 359 runs for the fifth wicket for England, taking the score from 127/4 to 486/5. This was the highest ever 5th wicket partnership in Tests for England. Crawley and Buttler went past the record (254) set by Tony Greig and Keith Fletcher back in 1973.

In all of Test history, their 359-run stand is the fourth highest 5th wicket partnership of all time, just behind Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman’s 376-run stand in 2001 at Eden Gardens.

# Crawley (267) has the highest score for any batsman to be out stumped in Tests.

Highest fifth-wicket partnerships in all Test cricket: 🇦🇺 Barnes & Bradman ➜ 405 v Eng, 1946

🇦🇺 Waugh & Blewett ➜ 385 v SA, 1997

🇮🇳 Laxman & Dravid ➜ 376 v Aus, 2001

🇧🇩 Shakib & Rahim ➜ 359 v NZ, 2017

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 CRAWLEY & BUTTLER ➜ 359 v Pak, TODAY 👏👏 Exceptional! pic.twitter.com/dtuyP8tivd — ICC (@ICC) August 22, 2020

# Crawley is the 11th man to score a Test 250 before the age of 23. Ramnaresh Sarwan, Graeme Smith, Brian Lara, Zaheer Abbas, Rohan Kanhai, Gary Sobers, Hanif Mohammad, Jackie McGlew, Len Hutton and Don Bradman are the giants of the game Crawley is rubbing shoulders with in this regard.

# Crawley’s 267 is the tenth highest Test score by an England batsman. It is the second highest score by an England batsman this century. Only Alastair Cook (294) has scored more in an innings.

# Crawley is the youngest to score 200 for England this century and the youngest since David Gower in 1979 – he is England’s youngest 200-scorer in 41 years.

# For Jos Buttler, this is the longest innings (in terms of balls faced) in his Test career. This is his second Test century, scored more than two years after his first one.

