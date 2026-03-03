Zaheer Khan conducts specialised red-ball camp for fast bowlers at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan on Monday conducted a specialised red-ball camp for the high-performance monitoring group at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Aimed at honing skills for high performance, the three-day camp, involving pacers from the India A and U-19 setups, also focused on technical skills, mental resilience, and Test-format readiness.

“The BCCI CoE had the privilege of extending the wisdom of one of the best fast bowlers Mr. Zaheer Khan to the pacers from the high performance monitoring group,” the BCCI wrote on its X handle.

The BCCI CoE had the privilege of extending the wisdom of one of the best fast bowlers Mr. Zaheer Khan to the pacers from the high performance monitoring group. 🙌 With this camp laying emphasis on red ball bowling, these players worked closely with the stalwart on technical… pic.twitter.com/6NuPfFhqvK — BCCI (@BCCI) March 2, 2026

“With this camp laying emphasis on red ball bowling, these players worked closely with the stalwart on technical skills and also heard first hand from him on developing other facets that are required to be successful in what is perhaps the most demanding discipline in cricket,” the said of the camp.

Initiated by CoE’s Head of Cricket VVS Laxman, the camp is part of a broader strategy to involve legends in grooming “targeted players” — emerging prospects from India A and U-19 setups identified as future senior international roles.

Participants included a batch of fast bowlers from various state associations and high-performance monitoring groups who are currently on the national selectors’ radar.

This initiative comes amid a need for a full-time fast-bowling coach at the CoE after Troy Cooley’s tenure ended in December 2025.

Zaheer was part of the Indian team that won the 2002 Champions Trophy jointly with Sri Lanka and the 2011 ODI World Cup. In 303 international matches for India, Zaheer has taken 597 wickets, including 311 in Tests and 269 scalps in ODIs. He was also the joint highest wicket-taker in the 2011 World Cup with 21 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.76.