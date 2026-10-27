Zaheer Khan to meet MS Dhoni before CSK decide on player retentions

Zaheer Khan, who took over as the head coach of Chennai Super Kings, had his first meeting with the team management in Chennai on Monday, to finalise his support staff. Having let go of a majority of the support staff who assisted Stephen Fleming over the years, CSK have pressed for a complete overhaul of the set-up.

It is learnt that the 48-year-old will also meet MS Dhoni in the coming days in Mumbai before he arrives in Chennai to have a first-look of the team before deciding on the retentions ahead of the November 15 deadline. With the franchise not even in the race to make the play-offs last season, significant changes are expected in terms of releasing a few players that will allow Zaheer & Co to enter the mini-auction with a significant auction purse.