Zaheer Khan picks India’s most promising pacer: ‘Good that he’s fast-tracked’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
With India yet to find able backups for Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, the team management has tested a young crop of fast bowlers over the last two years. India pace legend Zaheer Khan recently opened up about the steady rise of young fast-bowling options and named Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar as the most promising seamer of all options. The 6-foot-5-inch tall pacer was picked for the Test squad in June despite having featured in only a handful of First-Class matches and limited IPL experience.
ALSO READ | Devdutt Padikkal more or less seals No.3 spot with unbeaten 142
The 26-year-old Brar subsequently made his ODI debut against Afghanistan, and has picked up 11 wickets in six matches. Brar also featured in India A’s tour to Sri Lanka last month, picking up a 10-wicket haul in the first match at Galle.
“It’s good to see a young crop of fast bowlers coming through that bowl high speeds. I believe Gurnoor Brar is the one who has the ability to have a good and lengthy career. Its good that he has been fast-tracked. Even when I spent some time with him, I could see exciting potential in him. We have to wait and see how his career materialises eventually, but on potential, he has impressed me the most,” the 2011 World Cup-winning Khan said in an interaction with journalist Vimal Kumar.
Brar is currently featuring in India’s three-day practice game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI. He picked up three wickets across two innings. A left-handed bat, Brar also chipped in with a quickfire 36 not out off 18 deliveries with four sixes.
With Jasprit Bumrah out injured, Brar is in contention for a Test debut next week when India meet Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle. Besides Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Auqib Nabi make up India’s pace attack for the two-mach series that begins on August 15.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.