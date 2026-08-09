Zaheer Khan picks India’s most promising pacer: ‘Good that he’s fast-tracked’

With India yet to find able backups for Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, the team management has tested a young crop of fast bowlers over the last two years. India pace legend Zaheer Khan recently opened up about the steady rise of young fast-bowling options and named Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar as the most promising seamer of all options. The 6-foot-5-inch tall pacer was picked for the Test squad in June despite having featured in only a handful of First-Class matches and limited IPL experience.

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The 26-year-old Brar subsequently made his ODI debut against Afghanistan, and has picked up 11 wickets in six matches. Brar also featured in India A’s tour to Sri Lanka last month, picking up a 10-wicket haul in the first match at Galle.