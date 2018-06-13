Zaheer Khan, wife Sagarika Ghatge enjoy time in Australia, former fast bowler felicitated at Adelaide Oval

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge at Adelaide Oval. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge at Adelaide Oval.

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan was felicitated by Adelaide Oval cricket ground on Saturday, during his visit to Australia with his wife Sagarika Ghatge. The felicitation program was attended by Darren Chandler, General Manager Marketing and Operations Adelaide Oval Stadium Management Authority, Minister Ridgway and his wife Meredith, Rodney Harrex, CE South Australian Tourism Commission and Raju Narayanan, Director of Indian Engagement for Government of SA. Khan, who was honoured for his contribution to cricket, spent the day at the stadium.

Speaking about his experiences, he said that he has fond memories of playing at Oval. “Adelaide Oval is a fantastic place to play cricket and I have fond memories at this stadium. I’ve always looked forward to the Adelaide leg of the trip on previous tours because it’s also one of the most unique destinations in Australia and there’s so much to discover here,” he said.

He further added that he is happy to be recognised by the stadium. “Being recognised and appreciated here therefore is very special and I look forward to returning back to explore more of the State very soon,” he said.

Thanking the Oval for hosting him, the 39-year old posted on Instagram, “Thank you #adelaideoval for hosting us . It was a complete pleasure to meet Mr David Ridgway and his lovely wife Meredith. Certainly brought back a lot of memories while taking a tour of the Oval.”

Khan, who has played 92 Tests and 200 ODIs for India, announced his retirement from the international cricket in 2013. In his career, he has taken 311 Test wickets and 282 ODI wickets.

India will travel to Australia in November for a 2-month long tour that will feature three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs. The two teams will play the first Test at Adelaide starting from December 6.

