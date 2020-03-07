Zaheer Khan’s one-handed stunner, fiery yorker is a must watch

The crowd reacts as Zaheer Khan takes a brilliant catch (Source: Screengrabs) The crowd reacts as Zaheer Khan takes a brilliant catch (Source: Screengrabs)

Zaheer Khan at 41 proved on Saturday that age is just a number as he took a spectacular catch to bring back old memories as India Legends took on West Indies Legends in the opening game of the ‘Unacademy Road Safety World Series’ at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. (LIVE UPDATES)

With stark similarities to Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action, Zaheer took a one-handed stunner to Ricardo Powell for just 1. Powell played a stylish flick towards deep square leg and Zaheer was standing at the right place at the right time, took a jump and caught the ball with his outstretched right hand.

Zaheer had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on 15 October, 2015. In 2018, Zaheer, who was also part of Team India’s triumph in World Cup 2011, was included in the coaching crew of Mumbai Indians, which is one of the eight teams that feature in the Indian Premier League.

Two of the biggest names in world cricket- Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara – locked horns in Mumbai as fans got to relive memories. The tournament is being organised by the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra in partnership with PMG where stars from yesteryears like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan battle it on field.

