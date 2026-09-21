Zaheer Khan appointed Chennai Super Kings head coach on Dhoni’s recommendation

Chennai Super Kings have named former India pacer Zaheer Khan as head coach, filling the role left vacant when Stephen Fleming parted ways with the franchise after 18 years. The 47-year-old was Mumbai Indians’ director of cricket from 2018 to 2022 and mentor of Lucknow Super Giants in 2024.

The Indian Express understands Zaheer has been given a one-year contract, open to extension. “We are pleased to confirm Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach for Chennai Super Kings. Zaheer’s distinguished playing career and proven ability to nurture young talent make him a valuable addition to our setup. We are confident that his guidance will help strengthen the core of this franchise,” CSK owner Rupa Gurunath said.

Zaheer, on his appointment, said: “It’s an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk make it even more special. I can’t wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history.”

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Hemang Badani was among those in contention, but there was a question mark over whether the candidates would accept the terms and conditions. After Fleming stepped aside, the franchise wanted an Indian coach and spoke to several candidates over the last couple of months before narrowing it down to Zaheer.

“It was MS who suggested Zaheer, and the cricket management team, comprising Rupa and Ruturaj Gaikwad, agreed that he fits the role. He has previous experience of working in the IPL with MI and LSG, and given that, we felt he is the right choice,” CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan told The Indian Express.

As this newspaper reported earlier, Dhoni had been given the responsibility of choosing Fleming’s successor. He spoke to different candidates and, after returning from the US, held a final round of talks with the owners and a few of those in the fray over the last couple of days.

On Dhoni’s own future, Viswanathan said that as things stand, “he is available as a player.”

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The franchise wanted a coach who would focus solely on the IPL and have no ties to other franchises around the globe. Zaheer, a left-arm pacer who was part of India’s World Cup-winning squad in 2011 and the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, fits that brief. Apart from co-owning Antwerp Anchors in the European T20 Premier League, he has no association with any other global league, which also leaves him time for his family. His working style, and a calm, zen-like temperament, are seen as a match for CSK’s relaxed team atmosphere.

“We couldn’t have got a better coach than Zaheer,” Viswanathan said. “To convince him to take the role wasn’t easy because it took some time, but eventually he agreed to come on board.”

Zaheer has asked for time to pick his support staff, and the franchise has agreed. “He would get to pick his support staff,” Viswanathan said. Sridharan Sriram and Rajiv Kumar are expected to continue in their roles, while the franchise is still looking for an overseas candidate for one coaching role, likely the batting coach.

The search was not straightforward. With only one year left in the current cycle before the mega auction, and the new coach having to work with the existing set of players, few candidates were keen on the task.

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Zaheer’s immediate task is to finalise retentions ahead of the mini-auction in December. CSK have failed to qualify for the play-offs for three successive seasons, and with revenue already taking a direct hit, the franchise is under pressure to turn things around next season.